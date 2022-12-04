Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students. Purchase local photos online.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-02.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-03.jpg
Fiona Murdie, a third-grader at Academy School, plays the violin during a string music class as part of an after-school program on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-04.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-05.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-06.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-07.jpg
Tobis Martin, a second-grader at Academy School, shows a flying machine made out of Legos as part of an after-school program on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-08.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-09.jpg
Kai Bashford, a third-grader at Academy School, is building with Legos as part of an after-school program on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-10.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-11.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-12.jpg
Collin Bell, a fifth-grader at Academy School, takes his bike off on a jump as part of an after-school program on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-13.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-14.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20221020-AFTERSCHOOL-RADDER-15.jpg
Local students from different schools in the Brattleboro area get transported to Academy School to participate in the various after-school programs that are offered. From music to Legos, there is something for most students.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — On any given school day the bell rings at Academy School and then children head off to do their ordinary after school routines. However, an extraordinary event also begins after school, when 146 children travel to different countries, walk onto a Quidditch playing field, turn on their sewing machines, step into the world of classical music and dance their little hearts out. This is the phenomenon that is the after school program at Academy School.
For the outdoor lovers there is Gardening Club, Advanced Biking and Cross Country. For those inclined towards the arts there is Classical Strings instruction, a cozy Book Club and In-Sight Photography. For the adventurer there is Dance from Around the World, Muay Thai and Asian Culture and Chinese Language. And finally, for the curious, there is Creative Movement, Harry Potter Quidditch, Lego Building, and Upcycled Tshirt Quilting.
One parent said, “I truly can’t believe what Principal Kelly Dias and Shellie Doubleday have been able to accomplish here. Walking the halls during school and after school this place is alive with energy, positivity and growth.”
While the after school program is still a lottery program, it continues to grow as the numbers of students do and it is committed to equity. The 25 plus staff who run the program and share their gifts and talents with the children are described as some of the most hopeful people you will ever meet. Brattleboro Music Center and Insight Photography are two of the main community groups that share their instruction and love of the arts with the kids.
Shellie Doubleday is the mastermind behind the after school program and she is celebrating her 19th year as an educator in the district. When asked why she gives endless effort towards making this program work she said, “This program provides a positive experience at school, which then becomes a place they can grow socially and academically. Without this program there are barriers such as cost, time, and transportation for families who would love for their children to try something for the first time. The exposure they get to new worlds of learning and fun is immeasurable - right here - after school.”
Lizzie Rosenberg, creator of the Dance from Around the World Program comments, “There is such a curiosity and delight in exploring places beyond our town, where colors, textures and music is so different than ours.”
One student from the Muay Thai Class said, “I’m a kid from Brattleboro that gets to learn about Thai boxing with my friends. I mean this is awesome!”
A crew at Walker Farm's Elysian Hills in Dummerston prepares for a busy weekend on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, unloading trees brought in from a New Hampshire tree farm to help fill out its selection of trees and allow more people the opportunity to cut down their own tree from its lot.
Members of All Souls Church in Brattleboro make wreaths and other holiday decorations on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, for the annual Holiday Bazaar that will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bazaar has been going on since the late '70s and people can also buy handmade g…