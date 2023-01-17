BRATTLEBORO — The Beloved Community at 18 Town Crier Drive will continue Saturday free workshops on Active Non-Violence, Exercise and Sacred Dance.
This Saturday, there will be a slight change in times. The Exercise/Sacred Dance Workshop will run from 11 to 11:45 a.m. A free lunch of chili and cornbread will be served. The Active Non-Violence Workshop will be held from 12: 30 to 2:30 p.m. Everything is without charge, although donations are welcome. For more information, contact howerwiii@gmail.com or call 802 249-2947.