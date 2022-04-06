HOLT CATCHMENT — All adults can protect children from sexual abuse with some knowledge and skills. Thanks to a grant from the Fanny Holt Ames and Edna Louise Holt Fund, child sexual abuse prevention education is now available live, online and free to all adults living and working in the Holt Catchment Area.
Towns in the Holt Catchment Area are: Andover, Athens, Brookline, Chester, Grafton, Jamaica, Londonderry, Rockingham, Springfield, Townshend, Westminster, Weston and Windham.
Sessions are being provided by Prevent Child Abuse Vermont’s expert trainers.
The sessions are two hours in length and participants will increase their knowledge and acquire skills to support their efforts to protect children and youth from child sexual abuse and exploitation.
The trainings are: "Overcoming Barriers to Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse" on Wednesday, April 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., and "Everything Everyone Needs to Know to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse" on Wednesday, May 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.
To register, contact Joy at jkitchell@pcavt.org. PCAVT will also work with your organization to schedule if these dates are not convenient.