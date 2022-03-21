BRATTLEBORO — On Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., Brattleboro Area Hospice holds Advance Care Planning informational meetings. Advanced care planning ensures that your loved ones and health professionals know what you want in a medical emergency when you are unable to speak for yourself.
It’s a process of creating a written health care plan that tells others what you would want if you couldn’t tell them yourself.
Advance Care Planning includes discussing choices about end-of-life care with your medical provider, family and others. It involves choosing and educating your health care agent and making informed decisions. Join us and learn more.
If you are interested in attending the Zoom information session or want more information about Advance Care Planning, please contact Ruth Nangeroni at 802-257-0775 ext. 101 or ruth.nangeroni@brattleborohospice.org.