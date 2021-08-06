For more information contact:
ADVANCE CARE PLANNING-August 11, 2021
Brattleboro, Vermont. August 11, 2021 10 -11 am and 6-7 pm Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro (TSB) program will host two zoom Advance Care Planning (ACP)/Advance Directive Question and Answer Information sessions next Wednesday, August 11, 2021. If you are interested in attending, please contact Don Freeman by email: don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org or calling 802.257.0775 ext 101 and leave your contact information so you can receive the emailed zoom invitation and/or telephone call-in number. Be sure to specify which session you plan to attend.
Advance Care Planning includes discussing choices about end-of-life (EOL) care with your medical provider, family and others and includes choosing and educating your Health Care Agent and making informed decisions to complete an Advance Directive. Come and learn if adding a COVID-19 or Dementia provision would be beneficial to include or add to a previously completed Advance Directive.
TSB services include the weekly zoom meeting and individual ACP meetings by phone, zoom or in-person to complete an Advance Directive. It is not necessary to have internet services to receive TSB assistance. If possible, visit www.vtethicsnetwork.org to see forms and obtain information to ask questions on August 11, 2021.
Brattleboro Area Hospice (BAH) is an independent, non-profit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. BAH is 100% locally funded, provides services free of charge. Services are available to anyone living in southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org .
For more information about Advance Care Planning or to receive your Zoom meeting invitation and/or telephone call-in number, please contact Don Freeman, Taking Steps Brattleboro Program Coordinator at (802) 257-0775 ext 101 or by email don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org .