BRATTLEBORO -- The Safe Place Child Advocacy Center will be hosting its second annual 5k run and fundraiser on October 2.
Join them either virtually or at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro to run the trails while supporting Windham County survivors of physical and sexual violence. Participation will enable their trauma support group for teen girls to continue as well as help them start a new group for caregivers. Both groups are incredibly important parts of the program as they support families who are navigating the aftermath of sexual and physical violence.
To register for the Triumph Over Trauma event, go to https://safeplace2021.itemorder.com/sale or visit the website at safeplacecac.net.