BRATTLEBORO — Aerial Yoga is now offered through the New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) to Brattleboro area residents. Beginners of all ages and body types are welcome in this yoga flow class that utilizes loops of fabric attached to the ceiling to support the body. Participants experience suspension on professionally and safely installed equipment while staying close to the floor with low impact sequences that release tension and endorphins. For yoga practitioners, the loops of fabric make inversions and yoga poses more accessible.
Numerous benefits come from Aerial Yoga including relieving joint pressure and spinal compression that floor workouts can trigger, increased balance, improved breath and body awareness, and enhanced core strength that is preventative for back and joint health. Experience the health and wellness benefits of Aerial Yoga at NECCA’s Cotton Mill Studio during weekly classes on Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. starting March 21. For more information, call 802-254-9780 or visit CircusSchool.org