BRATTLEBORO — William Morlock III, retired executive director of the Springfield Housing Authority, recently joined 11 other community members in serving on Youth Services’ board of directors. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the nonprofit helps the Windham Country region through 20 programs ranging from restorative justice, to mentoring, transitional living, workforce development, counseling and case management.
Morlock served at the helm of the Springfield Housing Authority for three decades. In addition to the Ellis Bloc and Huber Buildings, the Housing Authority under Morlock’s leadership, renovated the Woolson Block, a three-story historic former mill building. With a $8.7 million investment, the block was transformed into a multi-use facility combining affordable apartments, service-enriched apartments for homeless and at-risk youth ages 18-24 and more than 5,000 square feet of commercial spaces.
Also in Springfield, earlier in his career, Morlock was the Nursing Home Administrator for two homes in the ‘80s and before that, a middle school science teacher in Enfield, Conn. Now retired, Morlock serves on the Springfield On the Move board and was past president and vice president of Brattleboro Community Land Trust, Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) and Housing Vermont.
Morlock is already familiar with many aspects of Youth Services, having served on its finance committee for several years. In 2021 he was recognized by HCRS: Health Care and Rehabilitation Services with the James Bartley Community Partnership Award for his collaboration with them on a youth-in transition program in the Woolson Block development in Springfield for young adults between 18-24, to give them wrap around services for two years with housing, similar to a program at Youth Services. He said he looks forward to helping the organization prepare for new challenges ahead as he helps with its mission of being a catalyst for change.
“Bill has been an amazing asset for Springfield’s downtown and community,” stated Youth Services board president, Cathy Coonan. “We are so very fortunate to be able to tap his creativity and compassion now for Youth Services, through his board service.”
Morlock lives with his wife, Chris Hart, in Brattleboro.
To learn how you can get involved with Youth Services or to refer a person for services, visit www.youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361.