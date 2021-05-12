BRATTLEBORO — The AIDS Project of Southern Vermont is inviting the public to help raise money and awareness Saturday, May 15, at its 34th annual AIDS Walk for Life.
The event, set for 10 a.m. outside on the lawn of the Centre Congregational Church on Main Street, will spotlight community efforts not only to support local people living with HIV/AIDS but also to reduce the risk of transmission to others.
The event will feature speakers recognizing the challenges facing women living with HIV, as well as speakers honoring Graham Gordon, one of the founders of the Project. Gordon passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2020, at the age of 95.
The AIDS Project, established in 1988, is encouraging individuals and community groups to seek contributions to help us continue our work with clients in Windham, Bennington and southern Windsor counties.
This year’s walk is sponsored by Caracul Consulting, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, The Vermont Country Store, Lundgren Subaru of Bennington and The Richards Group.
For more information, contact Karen Peterson at 802-254-4444 or apsv@sover.net or log onto http://www.aidsprojectsouthernvermont.org.