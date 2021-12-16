BELLOWS FALLS— Bellows Falls Union High School announced that Aliya Farmer has been named the November Elks Student of the Month.
Farmer, a sophomore, is the daughter of David Farmer and Melissa Jenne of Rockingham.
The school said that Farmer works hard in her classes and puts in effort to make sure she does everything well. An active student, she comes to school ready to learn. She asks clarifying questions, participates in class and is willing to take the lead in group activities, while making sure that everyone has a chance to contribute.
A positive role model, Farmer peer tutors her classmates often. She is described by one of her teachers as “the epitome of hard work, determination, integrity and grace.”
She plays multiple sports and is a team player on each team. Due to an injury, she could not participate in soccer this year, but as a leader, she showed up to practice and to the games to support her teammates and help her coaches. This leadership and dedication was a boost to the team.
Not only dedicated to her academics and athletics, Farmer has a part time job at a local retail establishment where she represents the community positively as a dedicated employee.
Bellows Falls Union High School and the Elks congratulates her on her selection as November Student of the Month.