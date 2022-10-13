TOWNSHEND — Community Hope & Action will be hosting a free, all ages Harvest Concert on Saturday, Oct. 22, to celebrate the fall. The event will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Townshend Town Hall.
The mission of Community Hope & Actions is to instill hope by creating opportunities to support and connect everyone within the community. Bard Owl, who will be performing, is made up of Breeze Verdant on guitar, vocals and stomp box and Annie Landenberger on vocals and percussion. Bard Owl has been making music since 2016 honing sweet harmonies, driving rhythms and several Verdant originals.
Desserts and beverages will be served. If you can, bring a dessert to share.
This event is substance free and is open to people of all ages, from all towns. For more info call 802-365-4700 or email wrvthrives@gmail.com.