BRATTLEBORO — The current art exhibit by area artists and artisans at All Souls Church in West Brattleboro will culminate in a festive auction from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The community is invited to view the collection of Joy Wallens Penford and items from other local collectors.
There will also be an opportunity to purchase original work to benefit the All Souls “Pave the Way” driveway fund.
Over 65 paintings, photographs, prints, as well as fabric art and furniture, are on view and will be part of the auction.
Among the area artists represented are Karen Becker, Scott Borofsky, Barbara Baker Bury, Stuart Copans, Maisie Crowther, Trudy Crites, William Hays, Barbara Holliday, Wolf Kahn, Susan McDormand, Larry Richardson, Susan Bull Riley, Kate Spencer, Tasha Tudor, Nancy Waterhouse, as well as artists from other places who have a connection to southern Vermont.
Works by artists from Europe, Africa, Asia and Central America are also included. Some of the artisan items available for bid are items an Arts & Crafts lamp, an Oriental rug, and a cherry side table with ebony details.
Those interested in previewing the art and bidding in the silent auction can do so from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, and from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at All Souls Church, 29 South St. Selected images and a complete list of works to be auctioned are also available at www.ascvt.org/artauction.
For more information, contact the All Souls office at 802-254-9377.