BRATTLEBORO — All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church is hosting a showing on Friday, April 21, of three short films about communities where people are successfully making changes that benefit their economies and the environment. The citizens shown are actively working with businesses and local governments to create jobs. There will be time to discuss ways similar things could happen in Brattleboro.
This free event begins at 6 p.m. with a potluck supper, followed by the films and discussion, at the West Village Meeting House at 29 South St. For those who can not attend in person, there will be an opportunity to participate via Zoom. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling the church office at 802-254-9377, emailing lahay@mac.com or registering online at www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-actionworking-together-tickets-612345169887.