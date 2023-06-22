BRATTLEBORO — All Souls Church is hosting two sessions of an Ekphrastic writing workshop with artist and writing instructor Trish Murtha on Thursday, June 29, at the West Village Meeting House, 29 South St.
Ekphrastic is the formal (and funky) Greek term for creative, descriptive writing triggered by a particular work of art - visual, musical, etc. Many museums and art centers now encourage writers to delve into a piece of art (or several) and use it as a tool for creative written expression.
Writers, poets, artists, and anyone who wants to explore word imagery are invited to create "Ekphrastic" writing inspired by Karen Becker's art, now on exhibit at the West Village Meeting House. Becker's artwork is considered so evocative as to be a perfect jumping-off place for anyone to inspire a poem, Haiku, story or a song.
The June 29 sessions are 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and attendance is limited. All experience levels are welcome. Simple supplies and snacks are provided, but participants may bring their own.
The cost is $22 per person (with some funding is available if needed). Reserve a space or ask questions by email at TrishJourneys@gmail.com.