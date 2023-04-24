BRATTLEBORO — “Welcome Spring!” a craft fair featuring works by the gifted crafters of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, rain or shine.
Reflecting the UU principles of respecting the environment and adopting a green lifestyle, organizers for this fundraiser have selected many recycled and upcycled materials to repurpose, some fun and whimsical, others decorative or downright useful. Among the items for sale are various-sized totes, flowered wreaths, fairy houses, fabric flower brooches, decorative table mats, as well as many baked goods, jams, and plants for inside and out. Materials will also be available so that both adults and kids can create a fabric garden flag or a floral crown.
All Souls Church is located in the West Village Meeting House, 29 South St. For more info, call 802-254-9377.