BRATTLEBORO — All Souls Church is in the final stage of a fundraising campaign to pave the driveway to the West Village Meeting House. This historic building was designed as a community meeting space and has served as a gathering place for numerous events over the past 50 years. Accessibility to the building is of primary importance. The steep dirt driveway has been periodically eroded by increasingly harsh rain storms, resulting in deep ruts. Paving will assure safe and smooth access.
The building was designed as a community meeting space. In addition to providing a home to the church, the building provides rehearsal and performance space for Theatre Adventure, child care space for Miss Martha’s Creative Nature-Based Early Education Program and rehearsal space for the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus. Other groups regularly use the building, including the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community for celebrations and services on High Holy Days and Compassionate Friends of Brattleboro. Bone Builders Exercise classes sponsored by RSVP will soon be offered as well. The West Village Meeting House provides an art gallery showcasing the work of area artists and is a site for numerous celebrations, concerts, lectures and community forums attended by thousands of area residents over the years.
Members and friends of the All Souls congregation have made generous gifts, and a $14,000 grant was awarded from the Thomas Thompson Trust. Community members are invited to make a contribution to help the campaign meet its overall goal of $60,200 to cover the expense of this critical paving project.
Donations can be made online at www.ascvt.org (click on the link to Help us “Pave the Way”) or send a gift to All Souls Church, PO Box 2297, West Brattleboro, VT 05303 (note “Pave the Way” in the memo line).