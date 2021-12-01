BRATTLEBORO — The All Souls Unitarian Universalist Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, as well as online. The in-person event will take place outside, like a European Christmas market, at West Village Meeting House, 29 South St. The event will follow COVID protocols.
The bazaar will feature handmade and decorated artisan wreaths and ornaments, traditional holiday baked goods, jams, jellies and baking mixes, a gift emporium and much more. View and purchase some of the offerings online at special.ascvt.org.