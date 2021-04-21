WEST BRATTLEBORO — All Souls Church, Unitarian Universalist, is hosting what would have been its fourth annual craft fair if not for the pandemic.
“Last year, we had already prepared for the fair and had a lot of items that were already made,” said Kathy Squires, the co-chairwoman, with Marty Shaw, of the official third annual craft fair. “Nobody really had any idea what was going to happen so we had to cancel.”
“Welcome Spring!” features crafted works by congregants of the church and is being held online right now at special.ascvt.org.
But the church is also hosting a COVID-19 appropriate event outside of the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are looking forward to seeing people and reconnecting with our community,” said Squires.
Organizers for this year’s event have selected many recycled and upcycled materials to repurpose, some fun and whimsical, others decorative, or downright useful.
Items include various sized totes and super strong shopping bags, flowered wreaths, fairy houses, and fabric flower brooches.
Baked goods, jams and herbed vinegars will be among the edible offerings, said Squires, and prose and poetry by church members will be available as well as plants for both inside and outside.
Squires said all proceeds go toward either the church’s general fund or local nonprofits.