BRATTLEBORO — The annual All Souls Unitarian Universalist Holiday Bazaar will return as an indoor event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the West Village Meeting House in West Brattleboro.
The bazaar will feature artisan wreaths and ornaments, handmade and decorated, as well as traditional baked holiday goods, and other edibles, such as jams, jellies, and baking mixes. Also planned are a gift emporium featuring handcrafted items, gift baskets, gift certificates to local businesses, and a raffle of a handmade quilt.
The bazaar can be accessed on the newly-paved driveway to the West Village Meeting House, 29 South St. Call 802-254-9377.