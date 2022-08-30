BRATTLEBORO — On Saturday, August 13, Brattleboro Area Hospice hosted the first Hospice Amazing Hunt. The event kicked off at the River Garden Marketplace with six teams competing.
Clues for the Hunt included:
• “You may not see a quartet here, but a pole will make it clear. A shave, a trim, some gel applied is what we think goes on inside. A photo of your team we seek, with this pole of which we speak.”
• “Sing! Sing a song! Sing out loud! Sing out strong! Video your entire team singing in a gazebo.”
• “To the Co-op off you jog, buy a bone for a random dog, take his pic with your team and 10 points you shall redeem.”
The winning team received a gift certificate for a pontoon boat ride on the Connecticut River with wine and donated cheese from Grafton Cheese, and the runners-up received gift certificates for Experienced Goods. Participants had an exciting afternoon.
“It’s a wonderful way to experience Brattleboro — while supporting a wonderful organization that gives support to its community members,” shared one team member. “Brattleboro holds history, old and new — it was exciting to find things and not find things that we walk by every day without realizing how they make Brattleboro, Brattleboro. It was a great way to connect with people who you know and those you don’t. Can’t wait for next year.”
More than $13,000 was raised to help support the programs of Brattleboro Area Hospice.
To learn more or contact staff, call us at 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org. For more information, please contact Ellen Smith, Development Director, at ellen.smith@brattleborohospice.org.