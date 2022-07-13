BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has awarded five college scholarships to Windham County students,
Hannah Lane and Clara Quinn Zacchini graduated from Brattleboro Union High School and will attend George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and the University of Denver, respectively. Lane will study humanities and social sciences, and Zacchini will begin work towards becoming a physician’s assistant.
Raena Sanderson is a Leland and Gray Union High School graduate who has enrolled at Nova Southeastern University in Florida, where she will pursue a degree in nursing.
Bellows Falls Union High School graduate Ariana Wunderle plans to enroll in the exploratory program at Ithaca College. This summer, she will continue her work with Circus Smirkus.
Julie Cermola will be resuming studies in business and accounting at Community College of Vermont. She is the office manager at Parks Place in Bellows Falls.
This year’s scholarships were given in memory of educator Winifred Vogt, with funds raised by branch members through direct contributions and fundraisers such as the Coffee Stop at the Guilford Welcome Center. Norma Shakun, Karen Davis, Melanie Crosby, Gillian Winner and Michele Delhaye served as members of this year’s scholarship selection committee.
AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Information about the Brattleboro branch is available by contacting Membership V.P. Cassie Freese at 802-254-0030.