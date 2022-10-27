BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Town Clerk's office has provided the following information to help guide voters before the Nov. 8 election.
All active registered voters were automatically mailed a ballot. Make sure to follow the instructions included with your ballot, including signing the certificate envelop and making sure your ballot is inside that envelope. Use a black pen to mark your ballot. Do not use a marker as it can bleed through to the back of your ballot and require you to need a replaced ballot. If you have not received your ballot, or if you have any questions about your ballot, call the Town Clerk’s office at 802-251-8157.
Ballots can be returned using the postage paid envelope provided, or use the secure drop box marked “Ballots Here” in the Municipal Center parking lot. The drop box is checked numerous times per day. Or you can return it at the American Legion on Election Day.
If you opt not to vote the mailed ballot and choose to vote at the polling place on November 8, bring the mailed ballot with you. You will not be turned away without it, but it will save time.
Polling place for all three districts in Brattleboro is the American Legion, 32 Linden St., from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Masks are no longer required (but are welcome and provided if needed) to enter the American Legion for voting, and hand sanitizer or gloves will also be provided.
Parking is available at the American Legion and the Municipal Center parking lots. There are handicapped parking spaces close to the American Legion entrance. There is a wheelchair immediately inside the door with a ramp for anyone that may need it.
Election information, including sample ballots, is posted on www.brattleboro.org. Go to “How may we help you” and then “Elections.”
Unofficial election results will be posted on the town website as soon as possible after the polls close that evening.
Vermont has same day voter registration, however to save time on Election Day it is advisable to register in advance of the vote by visiting https://olvr.vermont.gov. You can also update your voter information or request a ballot at https://mvp.vermont.gov.
Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, election day. Contact the Brattleboro Town Clerk if you have any election questions 802-251-8157 or townclerk@brattleboro.org.