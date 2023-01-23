NEWFANE — The Newfane Church will be hosting an evening of story and song and spaghetti supper at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Guests will enjoy a concert of story and song by Mezzo-Soprano Miriam Allbee and Pianist Mike Kelly and be transported to wild, storybook worlds as they weave tales of intrigue, desperate love and humor.
Guests are also invited to stay for a spaghetti supper following the concert. A free-will offering will be available during the concert. Dinner tickets are available at the door at $10 per person.