BRATTLEBORO — There will be an informational event this Thursday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., to give people an inside look at how Brattleboro’s annual town meeting is planned and put together each year. The meeting will host guests Peter Elwell, town manager, and Bob Fisher, town attorney, and is sponsored by the Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee.
The goal is to learn how the annual meeting is planned and put together, from the point of view of the town administrators who are responsible for making this happen, each year.
This will be a hybrid in-person and Zoom meeting; for details on joining the meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/Bratt-Event-Oct-13-2021.