Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej's Polish Kitchen.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., makes a fresh cold German potato salad before opening to customers on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks kielbasa on the grill on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Mikijaniec tries to have all the food prepared before opening so people don’t have to wait long for their meal.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., uses a presser to cook a hamburger on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., takes orders from people waiting in line on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., sprinkles a little salt onto the hamburger for flavor on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., sprinkles a little salt on the fresh-cut fries for flavor on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., makes a fresh cold German potato salad before opening to customers on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., cooks kielbasa on the grill on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Mikijaniec tries to have all the food prepared before opening so people don’t have to wait long for their meal.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., uses a presser to cook a hamburger on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., takes orders from people waiting in line on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
The smells and sounds of great home food cooking radiate from Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road in Brattleboro, Vt., on Putney Road, on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., sprinkles a little salt onto the hamburger for flavor on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, in Brattleboro, Vt., sprinkles a little salt on the fresh-cut fries for flavor on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — The smells and sounds of great home food cooking radiate from Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, on Putney Road, on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, the owner and chef of “Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen,” lived in Wroclaw, Poland, until he was 20 years old and then moved to the United States to start work as a chef. He attended the New York Restaurant school then worked as a chef in the Russian Tea Room in New York City. About 17 years ago, Mikijaniec brought his talents to Vermont working for different restaurants in the area.
In 2015, Mikijaniec opened “Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen” on Flat Street in Brattleboro, and then moved to the top of Hogback Mountain for a few years. Now operating out of a food truck, Mikijaniec has been able to keep his business mobile around New England, though he sets up his main spot at the parking lot of the Black Mountain Inn, in Brattleboro, Thursday through Sunday.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
