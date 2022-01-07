BRATTLEBORO — If you’ve always been a bit baffled by the ins and outs of Robert’s Rules of Order, you’re not alone.
That’s why Andy Davis, District 3 Representative, will deliver a presentation to explain them from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, in the Select Board meeting room and on Zoom. Sponsored by the Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee, the virtual option is available at https://links.dancingmasters.com/tjeyb7. The meeting ID is: 885 2334 8254, with a passcode of 30439.
The event will be recorded on Zoom and posted on YouTube and on BCTV for later viewing.
Attendees are encouraged to attend on zoom, if possible. Anyone who attends in person will be asked to wear a mask, and to be safely spaced apart.
About this event
Robert’s Rules is the most widely used set of parliamentary procedures in the United States. It offers a fair and structured method of decision-making in diverse organizations of all sizes.
Andy Davis is an educator who joined Representative Town Meeting in 2009. Davis will review the basics of how Robert’s Rules function in Brattleboro’s annual Representative Town Meeting and understanding these basics will help members of the to participate effectively. This session is open to all, including past, present and future town representatives.
The deadline to run for a seat as a town meeting member is Jan. 24.