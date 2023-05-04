BRATTLEBORO — Local residents are invited to join acclaimed author Ann Braden for the launch of her newest novel, “Opinions and Opossums,” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Main Reading Room of Brooks Memorial Library at 224 Main St.
Braden will read a selection from her new book and answer questions. There will be a photo booth, a writing activity, an opportunity for two people to win a free book, and there might even be a visit from a live opossum.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the release of Ann’s new book with our community. Knowing how her two previous books have spoken to readers, we look forward to sharing this amazing story with kids and adults alike,” says children’s librarian Lindsay Bellville.
Braden is the author of two previous novels for young people, “The Benefits of Being an Octopus” and “Flight of the Puffin.” She is an activist and the founder of two grassroots organizations, GunSenseVT and Local Love Brigade, and her commitment to making the world a better place imbues her writing.
“I am always eager to open a new book by Ann Braden,” says Library Director Starr LaTronica. “I know that I will be keeping company with characters that will resonate with me, surprise me, increase my compassion and empathy, and leave me with an abiding love for my fellow humans. In ‘Opinions and Opossums,’ Agnes gave me courage and conviction as she found her voice to ask questions and express opinions. And I developed an admiration for opossums and an affection for abandoned shopping carts along the way. This is truly a tale that has something for everyone and will stay with readers long after they have finished the last page.”
Books will be available for sale and signing. The program is free and open to the public, and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, visit brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.