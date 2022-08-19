VERNON — The Vernon Historians will hold their annual “Mums and More Sale” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Vernon Historical Museum.
The sale will feature a selection of chrysanthemums and perennial plants. It also will include pottery, jewelry, soap, honey, photo cards, moss sculptures, and more.
Proceeds of the sale help pay for the Vernon Historians’ work related to the preservation and presentation of local history. In addition to the artifacts and other historical contents of the museum, the Historians also own and maintain the 1860-built historic Pond Road Chapel. Some of the funds will be used to pay for the upkeep of the Chapel building.
The Vernon Historical Museum is located in Vernon at 4201 Fort Bridgman Road, near the south intersection of Route 142 and Pond Road. For more information, contact Carol Hammond at 802-257-0207 or email cjhammond8@gmail.com.