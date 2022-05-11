ATHENS — The 5th Memorial Weekend Plant Sale at The Athens Brick Meetinghouse Committee, in conjunction with the Athens Historic Preservation Society, will be held on May 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the 1817 Brick Meetinghouse.
Visitors will find a variety of perennials, annuals and vegetable seedlings, as well as garden-related raffle prizes. The sale is held outdoors on the meetinghouse lawn with experienced gardeners from the Athens Area Garden Club on hand to answer questions and offer gardening advice.
The Athens Brick Meetinghouse, located at 2 Meetinghouse Road just off Route 35, might be open for viewing the sanctuary and vestibule during this event, if a long-awaited restoration project is not yet underway.
All proceeds from the sale and raffle go to support ongoing preservation efforts. Donations made to the Athens Historic Preservation Society are fully tax deductible and will also support ongoing efforts to preserve the meetinghouse.
For more information about donating plants or supporting the building in other ways, contact Sherry Maher at 802-869-2141 or email at athensmeetinghouse1817@gmail.com.