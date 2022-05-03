BRATTLEBORO — Finally back in person, the 10th Annual Tulip Trot 5K event will be held at Green Street School this Saturday.
The Tulip Trot has been a community event that had engaged students, staff, family members and the members of the larger community for a walk or run through the Retreat Trails each year, until COVID hit in 2020. It was also a successful fundraising event for Green Street School’s winter sports and enrichment programs.
When the event was about to be canceled in 2020, parents and teachers needed to act fast: they had already earned several thousand dollars in support from area businesses as well as donations from families and friends of the school. The event had to go on! So, like so many events during the pandemic, the Tulip Trot turned virtual. Green Street School families and staff submitted photos and short videos of themselves running or enjoying the outdoors. The school’s music teacher edited the submissions, set them all to music, and made a video presentation that became the culmination of the 8th Annual Tulip Trot event. It can still be seen at greenstreetschoolvt.com.
In 2021, The Tulip Trot once again turned to technological tools that were becoming more and more accessible. Students participated in a virtual theatrical performance taped on the Zoom platform. Thus the 9th Annual Tulip Trot event was presented in a schoolwide Zoom event called “Tulip Trot, the Musical.” Outdoor photos of students and their families exercising were woven into the performance, keeping the theme of outdoor fitness alive and well. Again, area businesses and families supported the event, making it another successful fundraiser.
This year, the Tulip Trot is returning to its roots as an in-person 5K walk/run event. On Saturday, the community will gather at Green Street School for a 9:30 a.m. “Sprout Sprint” (½ mile run around the school, appropriate for younger participants) and a 10 a.m. start for the 5K. The event will be emcee’d by Peter (Fish) Case. Free Snacks will be provided by Albert’s Organics and Commonwealth Dairy. In addition, Jaci’s BBQ Joint will be on site with low cost Tulip Trot barbecue specials, all proceeds benefiting the school.
The community is invited to pre-register for free at www.tuliptrot5k.com or on the day of the event at 8:30 a.m.