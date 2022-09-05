WESTMINSTER — The Westminster West Community Fair will be held this Saturday, Sept. 10, and includes the popular adults 5K road race, a barbecue lunch, silent auction, and Golden Elephant sale.
Race registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the race starting at 9 am, which is also when the Golden Elephant sale opens.
There will also be a parade honoring community volunteer and Grand Marshal Tony Coven, a Kids Fun Run, and other attractions, including a talent show, live music, a gardening contest, and face painting for kids.
The barbecued chicken lunch is available for $15, and a vegetarian option, as well as hot dogs, are also available.
An online silent auction is also underway, and features everything from two nights in a 4-BR Airbnb in York, Maine, to an Ethan Allen dining room set to gift certificates from local farms and merchants.
The fair, which started in 1988, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a popular community event and fundraiser for the Congregational Church of Westminster West.