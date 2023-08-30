WESTMINSTER — The Westminster West Community Fair will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, and includes the popular adults 5K road race, a grilled chicken lunch, an online silent auction, and Golden Elephant sale.
Race registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the race starting at 9 am, which is also when the Golden Elephant sale opens.
There will also be a parade, starting at 10:30 a.m., with the theme “Whistle While You Serve” in honor of longtime Westminster West resident Alison Latham, who has written and published The West Parish Whistler community newsletter for 30 years.
Other activities include a kids fun run, a talent show, live music from George Ainley and his musician friends, a gardening contest, fairy house building, and face painting.
The chicken lunch, a vegetarian option, and hot dogs will be available for purchase.
A community raffle that is part of the fair features a weekend in York, Maine, two nights in the Brattleboro Holiday Inn, or a painting by Ric Campman. There are also two different ways to bid on the silent auction.
The fair, which started in 1988, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a popular community event and fundraiser for the Congregational Church of Westminster West.