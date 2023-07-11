WINDHAM — The annual Windham Chicken Barbeque returns at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, outdoors at the historic Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road.
The Windham Community Organization again welcomes locals to their Annual Chicken Barbecue with excellent food, great friends and nice country music. The Windham BBQ will be serving up Walter Woodruff's own "Special Recipe" chicken cooked to perfection over a wood fire.
Baked beans, potato salad, green salad, homemade sweet bread, cornbread and homemade strawberry shortcake topped with whipped cream are all included for the price of $15 per adult, $8 per child (ages 5 to 12) or $35 per family.
This year's event will also feature a raffle of crafts created by talented Windham artisans and music by local Windham musicians. All proceeds benefit Windham area residents through the Windham Community Organization.