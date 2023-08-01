TOWNSHEND — On Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m., at Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day, bidders will have a chance to win at auction a rare 1940 Chevrolet pickup.
Donated for Fair Day by members of the community, this pickup has been immaculately restored and runs great, according to a release. Its engine has 5,000 miles on it.
The 1940 Chevrolet Pickup was among the first modern pickups produced by Chevy beginning in 1937, ushering in a more modern, streamlined design. It features a “Stovebolt Six” 216 cubic inch inline 6-cylinder, 85 horsepower engine, 3-speed manual transmission, and 113-inch wheelbase with overall length of 192 inches.
Bidding for this rare truck will begin at 2 p.m. under the auction tent on the Townshend Common (minimum bid will be $30,000).
Grace Cottage will be taking proxy bids until Aug. 4 at midnight. Email your maximum bid to auctionproxybid@gracecottage.org.
Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day has been held on the first Saturday of August since 1950. This family-friendly event features a Birthday Parade with dancing stork and bagpipes for those born at the hospital, all-day auction, bingo, kids’ games, pony rides, homemade pies, jewelry, t-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough, a variety of food, live music, and more.
All proceeds from Hospital Fair Day activities, including the truck auction, will benefit Grace Cottage Family Health Clinic. For more information, call 802-365-9109 or visit gracecottage.org.