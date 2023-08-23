BELLOWS FALLS — Locals can up a copy of the novel "Anxious People" by Fredrick Backman at Rockingham Library’s front desk and join the discussion at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, on the library’s main floor.
The book scene: A robber takes a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house. Each person carries a lifetime of secrets, passions, hurts and grievances that are about to boil over. And all of them – including the robber – desperately crave some sort of rescue. Critics describe it as “wry, wise and often laugh-out-loud funny, a wholly original story that delivers pure pleasure.”
One does not need to be a patron of the Rockingham Library in order to borrow a copy of the book. The book discussion is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org call the Library at 802-463-4270 or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.