RICHMOND — NOFA-VT has a pool of funds for farmers as up-front grants to fund projects that will improve longer-term resilience on farms and in communities.
In this grant application, applicants will explain how these funds will be used to improve the resilience on your farm, in your community or for your broader community with a focus on the social, environmental and economic impact of the project.
We are leaving the definition of resilience intentionally broad so that applicants can share their ideas about resilience with us, as we know resilience takes many forms and we do not want to inadvertently disallow exciting, out-of-the-box ideas!
Applications are due March 2. The application process is designed to be short, simple and transparent. Applications will be reviewed anonymously by a committee of Vermont farmers and farmworkers. Grants will be awarded in April with no need for receipt submission.