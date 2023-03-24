NEWFANE — The Moore Free Library’s 2023 Crowell Scholarship application is open.
The Moore Free Library is offering $12,000 in scholarships funded by the family of the late Robert L. Crowell. These awards are open to all residents of Newfane, South Newfane and Brookline who are graduating high school seniors at any high school or who are GED recipients. The scholarship committee will consider academics, personal growth, and community service. Completed applications must be received by May 12.
Applications should include the following items:
•The printed cover page
•A brief autobiography (including plans for continued study and the name of the school to which you have been accepted)
•High-school transcript
•A minimum of two letters of reference
Completed applications must be received by May 12. Submit by mail to: Board of Trustees MFL 23 West St. Box 208 Newfane, VT 05345 Or electronically to: moorefreelibrary@gmail.com. More information and cover pages are available at www.moorefreelibrary.org.