WALPOLE, N.H. — Does your child have an interest in farms or gardening? Would they like to explore these interests this summer? The Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship connects young people with agriculture and the natural world around them.
The Monadnock Localvores are now accepting applications for 2022 as well as donations to the scholarship fund. Applications are due by March 31 and donations are accepted throughout the year.
Through this scholarship, the Monadnock Localvores hope to inspire the next generation of local farmers and local food supporters, by giving regional children an opportunity — through summer camp, after school programs, or membership to The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire — to experience sustainable farming practices first-hand and watch their efforts bear fruit.
For more information, to request application materials, or to donate to the scholarship fund, contact the Cheshire County Conservation District at 603-756-2988 ext.4 or info@cheshireconservation.org.
Each year the Monadnock Localvores aim to give scholarships to at least 25 youth. More information is also available online at www.cheshireconservation.org/monadnock-localvores.
If you want a paper copy, or a specified number of applications, please contact the Cheshire County Conservation District by phone or email.