There are a number of events and activities through Windham County to help celebrate the Month of the Young Child in April.
• Rhyme Time, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Brooks Memorial Library. Join in for stories, songs and fun during a virtual Rhyme Time on Zoom, for children ages 5 and under and their caregivers. Contact the Children’s Room at cr@brookslibraryvt.org for a Zoom link.
• Sing and Dance with Robin, Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. This is a virtual music and movement class for children birth to age 5. Email robinlmorgan@gmail.com for the link.
• Story Time with Susan Hessey, Thursdays at 11 a.m. from the Putney Public Library. For access to Zoom Story Times, sign up for library newsletters at putneylibrary.org/sign-up-for-our-email-newsletter/.
• Academy School Outdoor Exploration, dawn to dusk on weekends and after 3 p.m. on weekdays at Academy School, 860 Western Ave. in Brattleboro. Academy Community Together (ACT) invites families to explore the outdoor classrooms created at Academy this year. Teachers, staff and students created learning environments in the forest behind the school. The school also has utilized the trails in the woods and the new addition of a bike pump track.
• The 17th Annual Young Children’s Art Exhibit at Living Memorial Park, Brattleboro. Early childhood educators will be displaying their students’ artistic creations along the playground fence all month long.
• Celebrate National Poetry Month with Moore Free Library in Newfane. Write out a poem (your own or one by someone else) and hang it on a tree at the library. Paper and ribbon available at the library. Take and make craft kids available on Wednesdays. More info: 802-365-7948.
• Story Book Walk at Retreat Farm, Brattleboro. This month’s featured books are “My Friend Earth” by Patricia MacLachlan as well as Kathy Henderson’s “And the Good Brown Earth.” These stories are specially picked to highlight Earth Day and the changing seasons. Look and listen for signs of spring as you ramble along the Forest Playground trail.
• Book bundle and craft bags at Townshend Library. Bags for checkout: 5 surprise books with activity sheets on a variety of themes. Take and make craft bags during school break week. Call 802-365-4039 for more information and to reserve bags.
• 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, Children’s Room at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro. This program is designed to help parents start their child on the path to success by reading to them from an early age. Stop in the Children’s Room in April to receive a special gift when you sign up.
• Basics Bingo — use the Basics Bingo card to find some simple things you can do with your child when exploring your environment: Can you spot something for each of these actions in your local area? Use your camera to take a picture of the QR code or look for flyers posted at some of your favorite spots in the community. All participants who use the Bingo card for the month of April can receive a free book bundle from Winston Prouty Center by filling out three questions at winstonprouty.org/basicsbingo.
One-time events
• Parent Tot Open Gym at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., Brattleboro. Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2, at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Limit of one household at a time. Reserve your spot at: tinyurl.com/ec78be8s.
• Animals in Winter, Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. This is a virtual presentation by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, hosted by Timson Hill Preschool. Learn how animals survive in winter and what changes once spring arrives. Contact Timsonhill@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
• Garland School Campfires are for Learning, Monday, April 12, at 2 p.m. at The Garland School, 60 Austine Dr., Lower Croker Hall, Winston Prouty Campus. Learn how the Garland School uses fire making to teach science, safe and healthy boundaries, and being a member of a community.
• Wet Felting Fun, Saturday, April 17, drop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winston Prouty Center in Brattleboro. Come wet felt or finger knit with Victoria Mansuri of By Our Hands ~ A Place to Create Together (byourhandscreate.com). Spring stories accompany the activity.
• Read and Imagine with Everywhere Philosophy, Saturday, April 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Winston Prouty Campus, upper soccer field. Everywhere Philosophy Presents: What is a Jump Rope? A live reading of Alan Woo’s “David Jumps In,” plus an exploration of the philosophy of jumping rope.
• Visit Wild Carrot Farm, Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at 511 Upper Dummerston Road, Brattleboro. Families will meet the baby animals, enjoy a scavenger hunt, and participate in a seed planting activity. Limit of 10 families per time slot. Register in advance at tinyurl.com/2bp56htx.
• Collage Art Kits for 3-5-year-olds, Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at River Gallery School Main Street Studio, 32 Main St., Brattleboro. There will be 25 art kits available on a first come first serve basis. Contact: Jess Weitz, jess@rivergalleryschool.org.
• Introducing the Let’s Grow Kids 3 Year Policy Agenda, Saturday, April 17, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Join Let’s Grow Kids Regional Field Manager, Emily Wagner, to learn about LGK’s new 3 Year Policy Agenda and how you can help keep the movement rolling towards achieving affordable, high-quality childcare for all of Vermont’s children. To register: secure.everyaction.com/Rd95sf7nS0us3uYW5pmezg2.
• Everywhere Philosophy Presents: Why Do Some Things Make Me So Happy? on Friday, April 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Winston Prouty Campus, upper soccer field. Pick out something special from your home that you’re excited to share and talk about with Dr. Mike and your new Everywhere Philosophy friends.
• Signs of Spring Hike, Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Grammar School in Putney. Enjoy an easy amble looking for signs of spring and wildlife along The Grammar School’s streams and wooded nature trails. Mud/puddle boots recommended. Healthy snack to follow. More info: kbrautig@thegrammarschool.org.
• Wildlife Stories, Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m. Virtual presentation by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum hosted by Early Education Services. Contact Sandy Stark at sstark@wsesdvt.org for the link information.
• Discover Scott Farm, Saturday, April 24, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Scott Farm in Dummerston. Enjoy a brief tour of the heirloom apple orchard, historic buildings, and The Stone Trust’s rock walls and sculptures. Must have reservation and be accompanied by adult. Group size limited to 15 families. Email simon@scottfarmvermont.com to make a reservation.
• Early Education Services Diaper Giveaway, Saturday, April 24, at Early Education Services, 130 Birge St., Brattleboro. Sign-up in advance to pick up your two free packages of diapers. Contact Sandy Stark at sstark@wsesdvt.org.
• Paying for Education: A Strategy That Makes the Grade, Thursday, April 29, at 5 p.m. Virtual presentation by Edward Jones. To register contact, marianne.lawrence@edwardjones.com.
• Dinner Together Cooking Kits, Friday, April 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., West Townshend Country Store. On the last Friday of every month, families can pick up three meal kits offered by Townshend Community Food Shelf, in partnership with RiseVT-Windham County. Questions? Email Elisha at eunderwood@bmhvt.org or call 802-257-8867.
These free events are part of the Month of the Young Child celebration throughout Windham County. See winstonprouty.org/moyc for a full list of family-friendly events.