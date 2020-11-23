BRATTLEBORO — Project Feed the Thousands, along with the nine area food shelves that it supports, is exploring new ways to raise funds and awareness as it navigates the unique challenges that this year’s pandemic has brought about.
Most of these food shelves have experienced a significant increase in need, serving more food and more families than ever before. At the same time, they have had to be nimble, instituting new procedures aimed at protecting not only their clientele, but also their teams of dedicated volunteers.
Many food shelves have implemented restrictions on building access and have streamlined their distribution process. At the food shelves where access is still permitted, social distancing and strict hygiene requirements are enforced, and pre-printed request forms are provided so as to limit exposure. Many food shelves have restricted access to their buildings entirely, delivering to cars, people’s homes, or in some cases to the homeless population currently residing in hotels.
Each food shelf has developed its own unique way of handling food distribution during these COVID times.
Bread of Life Food Pantry in Vernon allows access to the building, but only under strict guidelines. The pantry has seen an increased need for food items that appeal to children that are currently learning remotely, but has been able to fill the need because of the community’s generosity.
Guilford Cares Food Pantry has seen an increased need as well, but continues to provide food items by asking clients to stay in their cars while bags are filled and brought out to them.
Foodworks in Brattleboro also offers curbside contactless service and delivery if necessary. The food shelf usage increased last spring as COVID emerged, decreased during the summer as other programs ramped up, and is now increasing again.
The Putney Food shelf is currently offering curbside service, along with limited deliveries to those in the community who need food brought to their homes. The number of households served has increased 100 percent and they are distributing over 2000 pounds of food each week.
The Hinsdale, N.H. Food Pantry serves clientele by appointment only. A generous donor supplied fresh produce during the summer months which greatly aided seniors who were hesitant to shop at the grocery store, and vouchers are provided for those who are comfortable doing their own shopping.
Townshend Community Food Shelf continues to be open one day per week, but is limiting the number of people in the building and asking everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing protocols.
Three of the organizations that Project Feed supports — Brigid’s Kitchen and Loaves and Fishes in Brattleboro, and Our Place Drop In Center in Bellows Falls — have traditionally served congregate meals. This year, they have instituted numerous changes, including hot ‘to go’ meals, and deliveries whenever possible. They also provide boxes of essential food items for anyone in need.
Not only have the food shelves found it necessary to make changes, but Project Feed the Thousands has had to adapt as well. The campaign, now in its 27th year, is planning for predominantly virtual events and hoping that the community responds generously to the increased need. While the campaign has traditionally sought both cash and food contributions, and continues to need both, organizers are focusing this year’s efforts primarily on cash in order to limit exposure and help ensure the safety of everyone involved.
While many events will not happen this year, such as remote broadcasts and the annual “stuff the bus” day, organizers have developed new ways to raise awareness and funds. One of the biggest additions this year will be an all-day radio-thon on Giving Tuesday, December 1. Both WTSA and 92.7BrattFM will be on the air all day, spotlighting the nine food shelves, soliciting funds, and recognizing those who have already given. In addition, a GoFundMe page has been set up at gofundme.com/f/project-feed-the-thousands.
Project Feed the Thousands runs through December 31. More detailed information on each food shelf’s hours and services can be found at projectfeedthethousands.org.