Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks required. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church is on the cusp of a new ministry in Bellows Falls. Pastors Steven and Terri are winding down their time as ministers to the church. Both say they have been blessed along the way by a generous faith family whom they have tried to serve thoughtfully. Although there are three Sundays to go, this Sunday will be Pastor Steven’s last Sunday delivering a solo message from the pulpit. The name of the sermon is “Gleanings from the Pulpit.”
A traditional in-person worship service begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Services for the entire month of January will be held on Zoom.
Centre Church will celebrate the season of Epiphany from January 9 through 23. During this season, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper has offered a sermon series entitled, “Faith's Eureka!” On this last Sunday in Epiphany, Reverend Couper will provide a sermon entitled “The Knee Bone is Connected to the Arm Bone...” that will focus on the ways in which members of faith communities can support each other.
Susan Rowell will be the liturgist and will read the scripture for the day which is I Corinthians 12:12-26. Ms. Rowell will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Her sister, Nan Mann, will provide a brief “sermon” for children in the listening congregation. The hymns for the morning are “Arise Your light Is Come” and “God of Change and Glory.” These will be led by our organist, Mary Milkey May, who will also provide a special anthem, a spiritual called “Soon and Very Soon.”
The Thursday afternoon book study group called “Womenspirit” and the Sunday morning book group are on hold for now. However, Pub Theology is back with a new and up dated format. Pub Theology provides a forum for discussion of a stated topic. The first session will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. and will discuss the question, “Might Malcolm X Be A Gift to the Church?” Contact the church to obtain the Zoom address.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here, and Carry Me Home is gathering clothing. Volunteers are always welcome.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings and events, call the church office at 802-254-4730, email Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to celebrate the Third Sunday after Epiphany this weekend. First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, are sharing worship together, alternating Baptist/Methodist traditions each week. The service is from 11 a.m. to noon with the Rev Suzanne Andrews and the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
For Thought & Prayer: Oh, God of Wisdom, I wait for your guidance. I will not brush aside the ideas that flow through my mind; the challenges, the warnings, the encouragements, the promises, the hope, the faith! Thank you for the blessing of moving forward in this New Year. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke, Chapter 4:14-21. “Then Jesus returned to Galilee, and the power of the Holy Spirit was with him. The news about him spread throughout all that territory. He taught in the synagogues and was praised by everyone. Then Jesus went to Nazareth, where he had been brought up, and on the Sabbath, he went as usual to the synagogue. He stood up to read the Scriptures and was handed the book of the prophet Isaiah. He unrolled the scroll and found the place where it is written, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has chosen me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free the oppressed and announce that the time has come when the Lord will save his people.” Jesus rolled up the scroll, gave it back to the attendant, and sat down. All the people in the synagogue had their eyes fixed on him, as he said to them, “This passage of scripture has come true today, as you heard it being read.” (Good News Bible).
Reverend Howe’s sermon, entitled “Our Mission,” will focus on the words from Isaiah, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor.” There will be an anointing of oil administered to those who wish to participate, following Holy Communion. Join us for an uplifting message and walk away with the knowledge that Christ is with you, anointing you with his love and grace.
The congregation is raising money to help the Afghanistan refugees. Donations are welcome. During the month of February, the congregation will be collecting cans of soup for “Souper Bowl Sunday,” for the Groundworks’ Food Shelf.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566, or 802-254-4218.
For more information about First United Methodist, email howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail. com or visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-method-ist church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Brattleboro has paused in-person worship on Sunday mornings and has returned to Zoom for the 8 a.m. and at 10:15 am services. The church hopes to be back to in-person/hybrid worship by Feb. 13, but much will depend on the COVID situation. Check St. Michael’s website for the most up-to-date news regarding Sunday worship.
The church office is still open and in-person meetings (with masks) are still happening.
The Adult Forum this Sunday is “How Senior Solutions Helps Seniors in our Community.” Come talk by Zoom with Mark Boutwell, the new executive director of Senior Solutions, and Vicki Mastroianni, the agency’s Home Visitor Program Coordinator, to learn more about the agency’s programs and services.
St. Michael’s also offers Morning Prayer each weekday via Zoom, from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and a Thursday Contemplative Service from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
All the weekly announcements and Zoom links are on the Church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will live stream Sunday worship on Facebook, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Message: "One Snickers or Two?" There will be no in-person worship or Tai Chi until the COVID situation changes. The Saturday discussion/meditation group will meet in sanctuary at 9 a.m.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together via live stream on the church's Facebook page, beginning at 10 a.m. The service is available any time after as well if you can not make it at the time of airing. This week, the congregation will continue with the "Be A Blessing" series with the theme "Work for Justice." The scripture this week is the parable of the persistent widow found at Luke 18.1-8. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge will lead worship along with Mary Westbrook-Geha providing music. If you have any questions or prayer requests, call the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for online worship at 10 a.m. This Sunday the Pastor Lucozzi will preach a sermon titled “Body Building.” The scripture this Sunday: I Corinthians 12 12-27 and Luke 4 14-21, Music under the direction of Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Christ Has no Body Now But Yours”, music David Ogden, and “Welcome Holy Spirit” Mark Condon arr. Kathy Bullock and Peter Amidon. Hymns this Sunday are: “In Christ There is No East or West”, “Arise Your Light is Come” and “Come Share the Spirit.”
For a link to the live stream visit the church website at https://guilfordchurch.org.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church and the Wardsboro Yoken Parish will be closing their church doors until Feb. 6, due to the rising COVID numbers in the Valley. Both churches will revisit reopening in February, but if COVID numbers are still too high may delay reopening further.
To be added to the daily WPT/JCC Online Devotion email list, contact the church and leave your email address on the answering machine. To contact Pastor Pete, call 802-874-4181 or email carlsonpw56@gmail.com.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, the Third Sunday of Epiphany. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Rob Hamm will lead worship with a sermon titl, “Awe and Wonder.” The scripture reading is from Psalm 29. Hymns are “I Sing the Almighty Power of God” and “God of the Sparrow.” The prelude “Sonata Pathetique, 2nd Movement” by Beethoven, the offering anthem “I Want to Walk as a Child of the Light” by K. Thomerson and the postlude: “King of My Heart” byJohn. M. McMillan will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of January are The Dansalan College Foundation and the Andover Newton Theological Seminary at Yale. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common will not have services for the remainder of January. The church will resume services at 10 a.m. starting Feb. 6. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoken Parish
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for Sunday service a bit before 10 a.m. by visiting the All Souls Church website at ascvt.org.
The theme this Sunday is, "The Truth of Justice " with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. All Souls is committed and engaged in a variety of social justice causes that reflect our faith and who we are. The congregation will explore the truth and realities of justice and concrete actions we can take as individuals and as a community, together.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship with First Congregational Church this Sunday via live streaming at 10 a.m. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled, “I Don’t Get No Respect” based on scripture from Luke 4:14-30.
Organist Lisa Provatas will play for Prelude “Prelude IV” by Johann Sebastian Bach. Postlude is “Behold That Star” by Robert M.Thompson. Whispering Hope” by Patti Drennan is Special Music.
The worship is on YouTube. Search for revaudreywalker.
First Congregational Church, UCC is located at 880 Western Ave. The website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is currently meeting only on Zoom for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. To request a link to the weekly Zoom invitation, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in-person (weather permitting) or Zoom services on Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. Email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link.