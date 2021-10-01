Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
In this week’s readings, First Baptist Church visits Job who has become mightily afflicted, and Jesus as he welcomes the little children. How do these two seemingly dissimilar stories come together? On the one hand someone afflicted by Satan, and on the other innocent children coming to our Lord. On Sunday the congregation will consider the meeting place of these two stories and explore meaning that we can carry away. The name of the sermon is “Why the Little Children?”
Join in this Sunday at 9 Church Street for a traditional worship service at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
This Sunday, Centre Congregational Church will gather for a Blessing of the Animals service. The service will be held outdoors on the lawn of the church, 193 Main St., at 10 a.m. to honor everyone's beloved animal friends of all kinds. Everyone is welcome to bring their beloved animal companions to church. Those who have lost their animal friends are invited to bring photos of them.
If your furry friend would find a large gathering of people and other animals stressful or uncomfortable, feel free to bring a photograph or favorite object/ toy belonging to your companion to be blessed instead. The congregation will sing and make lots of noise, sniff the air together, tell fun stories about our fellow creatures, remember those we’ve lost, and bless one another.
The service will be led by Matt Deen, a graduate of Union Theological Seminary in New York who is pastor of Marlboro Meeting House and a candidate for ordained ministry, in-care at Centre Congregational Church. The title of Mr. Deen's sermon will be “The Glory of God is Every Creature Fully Alive.” The relevant scripture is Daniel 4:28-37 and will be read by Roger Miller who will also offer the Prayers of the Creatures. Songs for the service will include: “All Things Bright and Beautiful” and “A Place in the Choir,” “Octopus’s Garden,” and more.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held indoors and gatherers are asked to leave their animal companions at home. Worship will be followed by a coffee hour.
Following the coffee hour at 1 p.m. the Rev. Scott Couper's adult education class on Christian Theology will be held in person at the church and will also be available on Zoom. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Deen and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m., there is an online sermon discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week. Finally, on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., there is a book discussion group called “Womenspirit” which meets at the church. The group is reading and discussing "The Universal Christ" by Richard Rohr.
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Christian Science
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in for worship and Holy Communion this Sunday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with The Rev. Suzanne Andrews. Dan DeWalt will be the guest pianist.
For Thought and Prayer: Precious Lord, teach me what real love is like. Forgive me, Father, for my resentments. Help me, Lord, to be so filled with your Spirit of Love, that I may be part of the solution; not part of the problem. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of Mark 10:46-52, entitled “Jesus Heals Blind Bartimaeus.” “They came to Jericho, and as Jesus was leaving with his disciples and a large crowd, a blind beggar named Bartimaeus, son of Timaeus, was sitting by the road. When he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to shout, ‘Jesus! Son of David! Have mercy on me!’ Many of the people scolded him and told him to be quiet. But he shouted even more loudly, ‘Son of David, have mercy on me!’ Jesus stopped and said ‘Call him.’ So the disciples called the blind man. ‘Cheer up!’ they said. ‘Get up, he is calling you.’ So he threw off his cloak, jumped up, and came to Jesus. ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ Jesus asked him. ‘Teacher,’ the blind man answered. ‘I want to see again.’ ‘Go.’ Jesus told him, ‘your faith has made you well.’ At once he was able to see and followed Jesus on the road.” (Good News Bible).
The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Open Your Eyes,” will explore how faith can open your eyes to the wonder of Jesus Christ. Many are blinded by the many distractions of life and forget to reach out to the one true light of the world who can help us see beyond our troubles and fears.
Church office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. Email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com.
If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, worships at 11 a.m. each Sunday. For October the focus is on Practice and Promise. This Sunday the congregation will read Mark 10:13-16. The Rev. Ralph Howe's sermon title is "Childlike Devotion." All are welcome. Come as you are. For more information: howerwiii@gmail.com or fumcob1@gmail.com. Visit the website at https://www.loc8nearme.com/vermont/brattleboro/first-united-methodist-church/6399010/
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
This Sunday is St. Francis’ Day. The Missa Gaia will be integrated with the liturgy at the 10:15 a.m. service. Tom Ely, former Bishop of Vermont and a neighbor in Newfane, will preach at both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services. The new sound system in the sanctuary will make this service especially meaningful for those participating through livestream on Vimeo.
Anyone who feels uncomfortable coming to church in person is encouraged to participate in church through the Vimeo service available at 10:15 a.m. on the website www.stmichaelsvermont.org or later in the livestream archive section of the website, or through the televised service on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday or 11 a.m. Sunday.
On October 10, Rector Mary Lindquist will offer the final installment of her sermon series on the Psalms, focusing on Psalms of Lament.
St. Michael's is asking all people who are at the church to mask and to practice physical distancing. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. After the service is over, everyone is asked to come outside to greet people and have conversations.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are in the eNews block of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For those who would like to be introduced to the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church, consider joining the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) classes that will begin this fall. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold in-person worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and livestreamed via the Facebook page. The message this week is, Where Do I Find Life? Choir rehearsal on Thursday at 10 a.m. "60 Days of Thanksgiving" booklets are available from the church. The congregation will lead worship at the Holton Home for the elderly at 11 a.m. this Sunday.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The congregation is entering into the second week of the "Be a Blessing" series with the theme "Lead With Love" this week, with scripture taken from Luke 10.25-37. The congregation will share in the Sacrament of Holy Communion this week as well. The church is in the midst of preparations for the Apple Pie Sale. Due to COVID 19 concerns, the church is not offering a large scale festival, but encourages people to stop by and get their pies on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you are interested in baking some pies at home, call the church office at 802-257-0544.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
This Sunday, Guilford Community Church will host a "Blessing of the Animals" outside on the South Lot (weather permitting) at 10 a.m. If it is raining the service will be streamed live so people can stay at home with their pets. For the outdoor service, everyone is asked to be mindful of one another's animals and leash or otherwise contain your pet in a safe way.
You may also bring photos (with frames preferred) of your animal(s) to place on the alter. Pastor Elisa will stay at the church after the worship service to bless animals until 1 p.m.
If you have farm animals or other animals that you would like Pastor Elisa to bless you can make an appointment directly with her by emailing: pastorelisagcc@gmail.com.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Robert Hamm. His meditation is titled “A New Heart.” The scripture reading is from Mark 10:2-16. Hymns for the service are “All People That on Earth Do Dwell” and “I Come With Joy.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Down a Country Lane” by Aaron Copland, the offertory piece “The Lord is Rich and Merciful” by Lani Smith and the postlude “The Power and the Glory” by Joyce Eilers.
The mission for October is Our Church’s Wider Mission. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit: putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Saxtons River
Christ’s Church
Christ’s Church sends greetings to Church Neighbors and friends in the community. The church is holding its monthly Worshipful Gathering this Sunday, in the church sanctuary at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Members of the Micah Circle will be leading worship which will include scripture, prayer, hymns, and moments for reflection.
The congregation will observe social distancing and everyone is asked to wear masks during worship time. Masks will be available.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by The Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
West Brattleboro
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The theme this Sunday is, "A Place of Safety," presented by the Social and Environmental Justice Committee representatives from the Community Asylum Seekers Project provide an update on their works and needs in supporting people seeking to build a better life in the U.S.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, UCC will offer an in-person worship service this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m., at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon is entitled “Hold On” based on scripture Job 1:1,2:1-10.
COVID protocols will be followed.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Mission: Neighbors in Need, There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.