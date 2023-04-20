BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week, First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
What are the keys to success? Many people find themselves on the treadmill of life, always trying to do better, yet falling short over and over. This Sunday Pastor Feustel will be sharing the necessary ingredients for a faithful Christian life.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, ”From Resistance to Embrace” led by Rev. Telos Whitfield. There is much to resist from violence to injustice, racism and homophobia. How do we transform our resistance into an embrace of the good, and the power held within a community?
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday will be recognized as Earth Day. The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon entitled, “When Will We Recognize and Understand.” The scripture for the morning is Luke 24:13-25. As always, several members of the congregation will be participating in the service in various ways – greeting all those present and on line, reading the scripture for the morning, offering the “Prayers of the People”, and providing a message for the children present and on line. The service will conclude, as always, with an African benediction and a wonderful postlude by our organist, Mary May.
Immediately following the service, all are invited to join in for coffee and conversation.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "The Sacred Journey:a Memoir of Early Years (1982)" by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group at 4 p.m., online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Wednesday, Centered Yoga from 4 to 4:45 p.m. in the Chapel, and Contemplative Prayer at 5 p.m. online; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women's Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Searching for Sunday" by Rachel Held Evans).
In cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, approximately 800 meals a week are provided through Loaves and Fishes for those in need of food. Also, Carry Me Home provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers are needed for both programs.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to join in for the Third Sunday of Easter. First Baptist/United Methodist churches are located at 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Local jazz artist Dan DeWalt plays inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Announcements: Bible Study is offered every Thursday, with dinner at 5 p.m. at the study of Luke from 6 to 7 p.m. Free workshops are offered every Saturday. Pastor Sue teaches a Beginners’ Sacred Dance Class and a Gentle Stretching Exercise Class from 11 a.m. to noon. A free lunch will follow. Donations welcome.
For Thought & Prayer: “Whenever you find yourself doubting how far you can go, just remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won and all the fears you have overcome.” (unknown) God bless you, Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from Le 24:13-35. On the same day two of Jesus' followers were going to a village named Emmaus, about seven miles from Jerusalem, and they were talking to each other about all the things that had happened. As they talked and discussed, Jesus himself drew near and walked along with them; they saw him, but somehow did not recognize him. Jesus said to them, “What are you talking about to each other, as you walk along?” They stood still, with sad faces. One of them, named Cleopas, asked him, “Are you the only visitor in Jerusalem who doesn't know the things that have been happening there these last few days?” “What things?” he asked. “The things that happened to Jesus of Nazareth,” they answered. “This man was a prophet and was considered by God and by all the people to be powerful in everything he said and did. Our chief priests and rulers handed him over to be sentenced to death, and he was crucified. And we had hoped that he would be the one who was going to set Israel free! Besides all that, this is now the third day since it happened. Some of the women of our group surprised us; they went at dawn to the tomb, but could not find his body. They came back saying they had seen a vision of angels who told them that he is alive. Some of our group went to the tomb and found it exactly as the women had said, but they did not see him.” Then Jesus said to them, “How foolish you are, how slow you are to believe everything the prophets said! Was it not necessary for the Messiah to suffer these things and then to enter his glory?” And Jesus explained to them what was said about himself in all the Scriptures, beginning with the books of Moses and the writings of all the prophets. As they came near the village to which they were going, Jesus acted as if he were going farther; but they held him back, saying, “Stay with us; the day is almost over and it is getting dark.” So he went in to stay with them. He sat down to eat with them, took the bread, and said the blessing; then he broke the bread and gave it to them. Then their eyes were opened and they recognized him, but he disappeared from their sight. They said to each other, “Wasn't it like a fire burning in us when he talked to us on the road and explained the Scriptures to us?” They got up at once and went back to Jerusalem, where they found the eleven disciples gathered together with the others and saying, “The Lord is risen indeed! He has appeared to Simon!” The two then explained to them what had happened on the road, and how they had recognized the Lord when he broke the bread. (Good News Bible). Pastor Ralph’s sermon is entitled, “Awakening to Reality.”
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
All are welcome to the Communion service this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. This week’s scripture reading from the Gospel of Luke is about the resurrected Jesus joining two followers as they walk down the road to Emmaus. Although they do not recognize Jesus, they sense something extraordinary in this companion. Based on this reading, Pastor Jeremy Kirk will pose the question “Where is God in your daily life?” and several members of the congregation will share experiences when they felt the presence of the divine. Hymns accompanied by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Savior, like a Shepherd Lead Us” and “Peace, I Leave With You, My Friends.”
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Claire Stanley, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (on Zoom and in person); Tuesday Evening Meditation: 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. St. Michael’s 10:15 a.m. Sunday service is available weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable. The services, which can be viewed each Sunday at 11 a.m. and each Wednesday at 2 p.m., are shown the week after they occur.
The Tag Sale on May 6 will benefit Groundworks Collaborative and the Windham County Heat Fund. Contact Liz Vick at 802-254-7060 or ebethvick@gmail.com to schedule either a “look over” or a pick-up. Furniture donations will be accepted up until the Thursday before the sale (May 4).
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold worship services on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., focusing on the message, “How is Faith a Blessing.” The Church Council will meet at 11 a.m.; at 4 p.m. there will be a Community gathering – “What is on your Dance Card (What do you do) for Peace and Joy.” On Thursday there is Tai Chi at 9 a.m. and Choir at 10:15 a.m. On Friday at 10 a.m. there will be a meeting of the Property Committee.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Pastor Elisa Lucozzi will lead worship this Sunday with a sermon titled, “Breaking Love Open.” Andy Davis leads the choir. Peter Amidon is the accompanist this Sunday. Anthems are “Don’t Be Afraid” by John Bell and “Plowshare Prayer,” Spencer LaJoye. The children begin in the Sanctuary and are dismissed to morning program with Mary Alice Amidon.
The church will host the Spencer LaJoye Concert in the Sanctuary at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Suggested donation is $10-$20. LaJoye is a folk/pop singer songwriter, violinist, and vocal loop artist in Boston. A 2021 Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition winner, LaJoye makes music to tell the truth and return to their body as a queer person in recovery from American Christian evangelicalism. Delivering Broadway-esque melodies accompanied by a weathered dreadnought, their performances are equal parts confident quirk and elegant storytelling.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship and Holy Communion on March 12, the third Sunday of Lent. The service will be recorded and available online at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Whole body vision: seeing with our whole selves.” The scripture reading is from Luke 24: 13-16, 28-34. Hymns for the service are “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “Christ is Alive!” The Prelude “Berceuse” by Alexandre Guilmant and the Postlude “Offertory” by Edouard Batiste will be played by Guest Organist, Seth Phoenix. The Offertory “Lord of the Dance” by Sydney Carter will be sung by Jim Kyle and Bill Berner.
The mission for April is Afghan Refugee Family Support.
Calendar: On Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday at 4 p.m. the Heritage Festival committee will meet, followed by Bible study at 5 p.m. On Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., Veggie Van Go will be out in front of the church. Bell and choir practices resume this week on their usual 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. schedule Thursday.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John's Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533 (messages answered asap).
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WEST WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish are being held at Baptist Church at 101 Cross Road. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, May 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.