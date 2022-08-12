Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. This week the deacons will be providing the praise and worship service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
The American Baptist Church family is searching for a pastor to lead the Bellows Falls congregation in praise and worship. If you are interested in meeting with church officials, email lednoyes@comcast.net.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. presents “Soul Poems Remembered” on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. This service, led by Christina Gibbons and inviting participation of all members and friends, will be a celebration of poems that have inspired us.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds its worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service with a sermon entitled, “One Who Has No Why.” It will be based on Psalm 80:1-2, 8-19. April Harkness will read the scripture for the morning and will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. Laura Slate will provide a message for the children present in the nave and for those at home.
Following the service this Sunday, those present are invited to stay and enjoy a luncheon provided by one of the parishioners, Duo Xi.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities to which the public is invited.
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Fascism: A Warning by Madeleine Albright."
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DuMez.
In addition and in cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, Loaves and Fishes provides at least 400 meals a week for those in the community who are in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers for both programs are needed.
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com or visit the website, centechurchvt.org, or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/8044155731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community, the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday Reverend Howe will share a message entitled, “Interpreting the Times.” Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
Announcements: First Baptist Council meeting is Aug. 11 at 10 am. On Aug. 27 at 2 pm, clean out the shed for a tag sale. Cookout, after worship, at Pastor Sue’s house on Aug. 28. Tag Sale on Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Set-up on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. Tables are available for sellers and crafters - $25. Call church office at 802-254-1234 and leave a message. Next combined FBC/FUMC leadership meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4:00 pm. Advent Saturday breakfasts starting Nov.26.
For Thought & Prayer Our Father tells you: “Rest in the stillness of my Presence while I prepare you for this day. Let the radiance of my Glory shine upon you as you lean on me. I will give you all the strength and courage you need. Be still, and know that I am God,” Amen
The Gospel reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke, chapter 12, verses 49-56, Jesus the Cause of Division: “I came to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already kindled! I have a baptism to receive, and how distressed I am until it is over! Do you suppose that I came to bring peace to the world? No, not peace, but division. From now on a family of five will be divided, three against two and two against three. Fathers will be against their sons, and sons against their fathers; mothers will be against their daughters, and daughters against their mothers; mothers-in-law will be against their daughters-in-law, and daughters-in-law against their mothers-in-law.” (Good News Bible).
Remember to bring non- perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon this week, titled “Unlocking the Power of God,” will focus on God’s ability to work in the most difficult, the most impossible circumstances of your life and bring about a miracle. It is based on the reading from Hebrews 11:29 – 12:2. Musical selections from organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include Edward Broughton’s “Come, Sweet Peace of God” and Lloyd Larson’s “Mighty is Our God.”
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 5:15 p.m., there will be a gathering for families with young children in the Rectory yard, or in the Undercroft if it is raining. After several years of pandemic distancing, St. Michael’s is working to rebuild its ministry with and for young children (ages 0- 10 years old). On Tuesday, the group will gather with prayer and song, then have a supervised playtime for the kids while parents have a chance to come together with Rector Mary Lindquist and talk about fall plans. The event will culminate with ice cream and popsicles for everyone.
Let Mary Lindquist know if you have any questions at mary@stmichaelsvermont.org or if you cannot attend, but are interested in knowing more.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Jean Smith is our celebrant and Jeffrey Hiam our preacher for Sunday. Jean is one of St. Michael’s Priest Associates and Jeffrey is currently studying for ordination to the priesthood at Virginia Seminary. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., also live streamed on the church Facebook page. Message: "Red Flags - Beware the Signs of Our Times." Call Pastor (978-828-4825) for Meditation times. Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ Congregation.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
There will be a special retreat on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., both in person and via Zoom. The retreat will center on, Practicing in the Presence of Fear with Paul Rodrigue. We seek out meditation to alleviate negative emotions. But what happens when feelings like sadness, anger, or fear arise as we meditate? How do we continue to practice during such times? And how do we practice when these feelings are already present, when they are the predominant mood of our experience? This daylong will explore different strategies to help us feel more confident when meditating through the challenging terrain of difficult emotions, and even to use these times as opportunities to grow.
The schedule for the coming week is as follows: Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Thursday Evening Full Moon Meditation, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid).
For more information about retreats and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org. To get the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter at http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
The Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship, welcoming special guest preacher, Vermont Conference UCC Associate Conference Minister, the Rev. Paul Sangree. Join in for worship and refreshments after the service. All are welcome.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with hymns and readings focusing on joy, hope and courage. Tom Green will lead worship. The hymns will include “From All that Dwell below the Skies,” “Joyful, Joyful,” “Joy Shall Come in the Morning,” “Lord of all Hopefulness,” “This is my Song,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “My Life Flows on in Endless Song” and “Oh God, Our help in Ages Past."
There is no childcare this Sunday.
Marlboro
Meeting House
Everyone is welcome to join in this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for morning worship. Pastor Mathew Deen will lead the service, which will center on Isaiah 58:9-14. Immediately following the service, at 11 a.m., the group will also gather for a potluck luncheon downstairs in observance of Old Home Day. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Guest speaker Jim Kyle will lead worship with a sermon titled, “How Do You See God.” The scripture reading is from Luke 12:49-56. Hymns for the service are “Let All Things Now Living” and “Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise.” The prelude “Jerusalem, My Happy Home” by S. Walter, the Offertory Anthem “Your Love O Lord” by Mac Powell and the postlude “Fugue in D Major” by J.S. Bach will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Linus Quilters will meet and on Thursday at 10 a.m., Ladies Aid will meet.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 – 3:00 and Thursday, from 8:30 – 1:00. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out the Facebook page.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of August.