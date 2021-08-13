Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.