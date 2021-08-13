First Baptist Church
It is the case that many Scripture readings are difficult to understand. This week’s Gospel reading from John is one such difficult reading. In it we hear the words, “Those who eat my flesh and drink my blood abide in me, and I in them.” As disciples of Christ we try to abide by the words that have been left behind for us. But sometimes we must search for a deeper meaning, behind the literal face value of the words. Join in on Sunday as the congregation considers the church, its community of believers and how to be true to Jesus. The name of the sermon is “Abide.”
The church is officially open. Join in this Sunday for a traditional Worship Service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome for worship, music and community.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service every Sunday via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in this time of prayer, song, and contemplation.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will lead the service and will preach the third sermon in a series entitled, “Apostolic Martyrs: Sacrifices Made for the Early Church.” The sermon for this week is entitled, “Patron Saints of Lost Causes and Sawyers.” It will focus on the lives of Thaddeus (A.K.A. Judas or Jude) and Simon the Zealot, who, according to church tradition, died together as martyrs.
The scriptures referenced will be John 14: 15-24 and Acts of the Apostles 1:12-14.
Although music is always an important part of services, this Sunday is expected to be particularly rich. Matt Kennedy will embellish the service with music for both the clarinet and the flute.
There are several Zoom opportunities at Centre Church in addition to the worship service. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. there is a brief period of guided meditation immediately preceding the service and in preparation for worship. This is led by Bonnie Girvan. Also, on Sundays at 1 p.m. Reverend Couper will teach an adult education class on Christian Theology. On Tuesdays at 7 p.m. there is an informal discussion group called Pub Theology, led by Matt Dean and Daniel Guerra. On Thursdays at 10 a.m. there is an online devotional series using the United Church of Christ publication, “Still Speaking.” Also, on Thursdays at 4 p.m. there is an online discussion that focuses on the sermon of the previous week which can be mailed as needed.
For support in accessing the worship service and other offerings, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website, centrechurchvt.org, or find the church on Facebook.
Centre Church houses many community groups including the Centre for Children, Alcoholics Anonymous, several Counselors, as well as Loaves and Fishes. Loaves and Fishes is currently providing 600 meals a week for members of the community in need of food and would welcome volunteers to help prepare the meals.
Christian Science Church
First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 57 Putney Road, continues to offer church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church at 18 Town Crier Drive invites everyone to join in this Sunday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Suzanne Andrews presiding. The Methodist worship service is from 11 a.m. to noon, with the Rev. Ralph Howe presiding. Pastor Sue will sing “One Day at a Time Sweet Jesus,” accompanied with her guitar, for Special Music, and Dan DeWalt will be the guest pianist.
For Thought and Prayer: Sweet Jesus, my life is truly an adventure with you. With joy I face each new day in the anticipation of your exciting and unusual plan for my life. I will follow wherever you lead me. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to Jesus’ message from the Book of John 6:53-54, 60-69, entitled “Jesus the Bread of Life,” and “The Words of Eternal Life.” Jesus said to them, “I am telling you the truth: if you do not eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you will not have life in yourselves. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him to life on the last day.” Many of his followers heard this and said, “This teaching is too hard. Who can listen to it?” Without being told, Jesus knew that they were grumbling about this, so he said to them, “Does this make you want to give up? Suppose, then, that you should see the Son of Man go back up to the place where he was before? What gives life is God’s Spirit; man’s power is of no use at all. The words I have spoken to you bring God’s life-giving Spirit. Yet some of you do not believe.” (Jesus knew from the very beginning who were the ones that would not believe and which one would betray him.) And he added, “This is the very reason I told you that no one can come to me unless the Father makes it possible for him to do so.” Because of this, many of Jesus’ followers turned back and would not go with him anymore. So he asked the twelve disciples, “And you – would you also like to leave?” Simon Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom would we go? You have the words that give eternal life. And now we believe and know that you are the Holy One who has come from God.” (Good News Bible). The emphasis on Pastor Sue’s sermon, “I Will Follow Him,” will explain that Jesus understands that life is difficult and that we are tempted to turn away from his teachings. Today, he is telling you that the most important decision you could ever make is to follow Him.
First Baptist Church office hours are from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Sue’s hours are on Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The new email is Brattleboro.fbc1@outlook.com. Remember to bring non-perishable food and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
First United Methodist
First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, will worship at 11 a.m. The texts will be Ephesians 5:15-20 and John 6:51-58. The Rev. Ralph Howe’s sermon “Finding Unity in Christ,” focuses on how we find deep unity with God. Fellowship will precede the service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. All are welcome-come as you are.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Given the rise of the Delta variant, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., is asking the congregation to mask at both the 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in-person services. Attendees are also asked ask to keep their greetings to a wave or a bow at the Peace, as everyone has different levels of comfort around touch. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time.
The 10:15 a.m. service is available via Livestream through the church website every Sunday for those who wish to worship from home.
The Church nursery, providing care for children during the 10:15 a.m. service, is now staffed and open. Bring children to the nursery by 10 a.m. to get acquainted with staff and provide any needed information about your children.
St. Michael’s has changed from Zoom to livestreaming the 10:15 a.m. service from the sanctuary of St. Michael’s. The 8 a.m. service will not be livestreamed at this time. The link to the livestream is on the front page of the website at www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Click on “online worship” by 10:15 to join the service live. View previous services or sermons at any time through the Livestream Archive box on the home page of the church website.
Looking for a short service of prayer, scripture and Holy Communion to help you through the week? Try the Wednesday Eucharist in the air-conditioned Mary Magdalene Chapel of St. Michael’s every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. Every week we explore the life of one of the holy women or holy men of the church. All are welcome.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services are also found in the eNews block on the front page of the Church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will hold worship service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The message this week is: “Show Up For the Banquet… OR… Shut it Off, Turn it Off … OR…Looking at Faithful Living through different Lenses than the Ones we have used for eons…. OR… Consider RAAM….”
Wear a mask. Stay apart. Livestreamed on Facebook whenever the congregation gets going. Memorial Service for Erich Hoyer Wednesday at 11 a.m. Voices of Celestial Harmony Choir – practice Thursday at 10 a.m. under the direction of angelic Laura. Trinity Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation of the ELCA (mainline, more or less traditional).
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome and encouraged to come. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. This week’s scripture is from Judges 19 as we continue to approach challenging scriptures from the Old Testament. Refreshments will be served after worship in a time of community building.
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church will hold worship service this Sunday at 34 Dover Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The congregation is following restrictions of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This Sunday Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching through the Gospel of John. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit the church website, eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Community Church
Guilford Community Church, UCC is live-streaming its worship this summer at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Find the link on the church homepage at guilfordchurch.org. If weather allows, the congregation will meet outdoors in person. If conditions are wet, everyone is invited to join online and a small group will lead the service in the sanctuary. Call 802-257-0994 Saturday night or Sunday morning to learn whether the service will be outdoors.
Services are also broadcast on BCTV Channel 1075 on Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and again on Sunday at 8 a.m.
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “What’s Your Preference.” Scriptures will be Deuteronomy 30:15-20 and John 1:1-13. The Children’s story will be “Choose Whom You Will Serve.” If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. During these hours if you would like to donate to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry, items may be left inside the front door in the large basket. All COVID-19 precautions are being met.
Marlboro Meeting House
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead the service at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House. This Sunday the group will be reading from 1 Kings 19:4-13 — the story of Elijah’s encounter with the divine in the “sound of sheer silence” at Mount Horeb — and meditating on how God shows up when we feel stuck and have nothing more to offer. A stair lift is available. Refreshments and fellowship will immediately follow the service. All are welcome. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online as soon as possible after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by The Rev. Rob Hamm. His sermon is titled “Fully Alive” and the scripture reading is from John 6:51-58. Hymns for the service are “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “There’s a Spirit in the Air.” Music Director Mike Kelly will play the prelude “Draw Me Close” by Kelly Carpenter, the offertory “Lead Me, Lord” by Samuel S. Wesley, and the postlude “Prelude from Te Deum” by Marc-Antoine Charpentier.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations can be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney Friends
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person again. The Meetinghouse is now open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The group is still meeting for worship online for those not vaccinated, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Join in using the Zoom platform, email Roger Jasaitis at clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are more than welcome to join in. If you have any questions, call 802-365-4321.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the The Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or by email at pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
In-person church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
While the church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Go to the website for information on the week’s services: https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
All Souls Church
Join in for a virtual worship service this Sunday with All Souls Church, just before 10 a.m. at ascvt.org. Click on the “click here for virtual Sunday Services” button.
The topic for this Sunday is, “Politics Is Good For the Soul.” Since Aristotle, philosophers have extolled the virtues of belonging to a political community. When we listen to different points of view, we not only make better decisions, we become better people. Why is it then that so often politics tends to bring out our worst sides? Join Meg Mott and Howard Burrows as they test out the strategies of Braver Angels and the wisdom of political philosophers to ennoble our political clashes.
All Souls Church is located at 29 South St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. For more information contact 802-254-9377, office@ascvt.org.
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church is returning to its regular Sunday service schedule this weekend, Aug. 15, and Aug. 22. Worship begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Audrey Walker will lead the service.
Everyone is asked to wear facemasks. This in-person worship will be recorded and available on YouTube Wednesday.
The last Union Service of the Summer will be Aug. 29 at the Centre Congregational Church on Main Street in Brattleboro.
First Congregational Church is a member of the Windham Union Association. Email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Local missions: There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf. Donations can be dropped off Thursday and Friday morning. Free Veggies from Vt Food Bank are distributed the first Monday of each month at Brattleboro Union High School. If you would like to receive the monthly newsletter,” The Parish Visitor” or weekly bulletin, send your email address or call the office.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Westminster will offer in-person service this Sunday outside on the lawn at 10 a.m. Remember to bring your coffee cup and chair. If you’ve not been vaccinated, don’t forget your mask.