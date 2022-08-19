Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
The American Baptist Church family is searching for a pastor to lead the Bellows Falls congregation in praise and worship. If you are interested in meeting with church officials, email lednoyes@comcast.net.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. presents “Hope is an Action" this Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. This service will be led by Dr. Charis Boke.
Abolitionist scholar and activist Mariame Kaba said that “hope takes work” and practice. In this time where hope and action are needed more than ever, this service will reflect on practices that ground and grow our hope for a better world. Boke is an anthropologist and an educator, and has led workshops on settler solidarity with Indigenous communities, racial justice, and mutual aid organizing around the country. She works with the Unitarian Universalist College of Social Justice, Collective Liberation Labs, and other organizations to create spaces of transformative learning and healing.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds its worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper is on leave. In his place, the congregation welcomes the Rev. David Stinson, a friend of Centre Church who served as a temporary pastor to the congregation several years ago. His sermon is entitled, To Jesus the Mediator. He will also offer a special message for children in the sanctuary and online at home. Judith Palmer will provide the scripture readings which include Psalm 103 (read responsively) and Hebrews 12:18-29. Palmer will also offer the Prayers of the People and the Lord's Prayer later in the service.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities to which the public is invited.
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Fascism: A Warning by Madeleine Albright."
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DuMez.
In addition and in cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, Loaves and Fishes provides at least 400 meals a week for those in the community who are in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers for both programs are needed.
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com or visit the website, centechurchvt.org, or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/8044155731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Reverend Andrews will share a message entitled, “Jesus, Our Healer.” Pastor Sue wrote, “There have been times when you've fallen and can't get up. That’s when you need to let Jesus touch you. Life is fragile; it should be handled with care, because people break easily. All the self-help programs, prescription medication, alcohol and drugs in the world can't fix broken hearts, broken hopes and broken dreams. Only Jesus can. Let him heal you.”
Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer “Lord, your majesty, your beauty, your power, your wisdom, your compassion and your love is demonstrated so vividly all around me. Make me constantly aware of your greatness all day long.” Amen
The Gospel reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke, chapter 13, verses 10-17; Jesus Heals A Crippled Woman on the Sabbath: “One Sabbath Jesus was teaching in a synagogue. A woman there had an evil spirit that kept her sick for eighteen years. She was bent over and could not straighten up at all. When Jesus saw her, he called out to her, ‘Woman, you are free from your sickness!’ He placed his hands on her, and at once she straightened herself up and praised God. The Official of the synagogue was angry that Jesus had healed on the Sabbath, so he spoke up and said to the people, ‘There are six days in which we should work; so come during those days and be healed, but not on the Sabbath!’ The Lord answered him, ‘You hypocrites! Any one of you would untie your ox or your donkey from the stall and take it out to give it water on the Sabbath. Now here is this descendent of Abraham whom Satan has kept in bonds for eighteen years; should she not be released on the Sabbath?’ His answer made his enemies ashamed of themselves, while the people rejoiced over all the wonderful things that he did.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: FUMC Zoom meeting, Aug. 21 at 12:15 p.m. On Aug, 27 at 2 p.m., clean out the shed for the Sept. 3 tag sale. Cookout at Pastor Sue’s house, after worship on Aug. 28. Tag Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 3 (set-up at 2 p.m. Sept. 2). Tables are available for sellers and crafters, $25. Call church office at 802-254-1234 and leave a message. The next combined FBC/FUMC leadership meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. Advent Saturday breakfasts starting Nov. 26.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the Homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
The Rev. Audrey Walker’s sermon will focus on “Naysayers,” those voices in our lives that criticize even our best efforts. This message is based on the story in Luke 13:10-17 of Jesus being criticized for healing a woman on the Sabbath. Organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play “Always Remember Me, “Every Day,” and a selection from Robin Dinda’s “Worcester Variations.” Lisa will also accompany flutist Ruth Chamberlin on “The Gift of Love.”
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
St. Michael's seminary intern for the past two years, Adwoa Wilson, was ordained in June and has returned to St. Michael's as a part-time Deacon and assistant clergy person. Wilson will also be working part-time for the wider Diocese of Vermont, though her home base will be at St. Michael's.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, everyone in the community is invited to an Open House in the Rectory Yard introducing the “Building Hope for the Earth” project. Come and see what St. Michael’s is planning for its roof, solar and energy transformation project. There will be interactive information stations; food, conversation and inspiration; and a mystery raffle. Come anytime between 5 and 7 p.m.; there will be a brief prayer and speaker at 5:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the Open House will be in the Undercroft of the Church.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar. Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., also live streamed on the church Facebook page. Message: “Getting Healed.” Wednesday, N.A. and A.A. (women) at 7 p.m. We are a Reconciling in Christ congregation, everyone is welcome. Trinity is a Reconciling in Christ Congregation.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
The schedule for the coming week is as follows: Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrigue, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid).
Cheryl Wilfong will present an upcoming class, Awareness Games: Playing With Your Mind to Create Joy, on Sept. 11, 18 and 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This class offers instruction to shift attention to the awareness that is closer than close, always here and now, and accompanied by a feeling of happiness. Drop-ins welcome. For more information, please check our website at www.vermontinsight.org
For more information about retreats and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org. To get the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter at http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead the service. The scripture reading is Psalm 130, and the congregation will discuss the role of lament in our lives and faith, as exhibited by the psalmist. All are welcome.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m.
Worship leaders this Sunday are the Deacons: Fred Ashworth, Carole Crompton, Kathie Lovell & Lucy Spahr-Blazej. The Sermon will be recollections from church elders: Al Franklin, Mary Lila Gregg, and Joy Hayes. The Hymns this week are “Oh How Glorious Full of Wonder,” “Holy, Holy, Holy” and “God of Life.”
There will be no childcare this Sunday.
There will be no service at Guilford Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 28. Instead there will be a union service hosted by Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro.
Jamaica
Community Church
The Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message for this Sunday is “What Are the Odds?” and the Scripture will be Romans 5:6-112. The Children’s story will be "The Fruit of the Spirit.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Marlboro
Meeting House
Everyone is welcome to join in this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for morning worship. The service will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm, who will speak on Luke 13:10-17 in a sermon titled "Yearning for Wholeness." (Pastor Matthew Deen will return to the pulpit next week.) All are welcome. The Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Guest speaker Matt Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “A Temple for Parched Places.” The scripture reading is from Isaiah 58:9-14. Hymns for the service are “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “How Great Thou Art.” The prelude “The Call” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and the postlude “Way Maker” by Osinachi Okoro will be played by Mike Kelly, music director. The Offertory Anthem “The Old Rugged Cross” by George Bernard will be sung by Christine Gray, soloist.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. The calendar for this week includes: Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., meet and greet the search committee’s recommendation for a new pastor. Sunday, Aug. 21, directly following worship there will be a full congregational meeting. Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, Veggie Van Go will be in front of the church from noon to 1 pm. Mark your calendars for the annual Talent Show, to be held Sept. 11 beginning at 5 p.m. and followed by a potluck supper.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out the church's Facebook page.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of August.