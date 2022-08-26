Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Deacons will lead the service this Sunday. Next week Pastors Steven and Terri Walton will be returning to the church as short term interim pastors and will be with the congregation for several weeks.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the Church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. presents Carried By the Breeze - Embracing Kindness as a Practice led by the Rev. Telos Whitfield. There are times when it can be difficult to be kind, but it may yet be the most needed and transformative practice. What can we do to increase our capacity for kindness and care for our whole community?
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church holds its worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper is on leave. In his place, the congregation welcomes the Rev. David Stinson, a friend of Centre Church who served as a temporary pastor to the congregation several years ago. His sermon for this Sunday is entitled “The Same Yesterday, Today, Forever.” The scripture readings for the morning include Psalm 81:1,10-16 read responsively, and Hebrews 13:1-8, 15-16 read by Dennis Newman, who will also offer the Prayers of the People later in the service. There will be a children's message offered by Nan Mann early in the service after which children are excused to child care and/or their classes.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities:
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Fascism: A Warning by Madeleine Albright."
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion is a book group that meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes DuMez.
In addition and in cooperation with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, Loaves and Fishes provides at least 400 meals a week for those in the community who are in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael’s, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers for both programs are needed.
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com or visit the website at centechurchvt.org, or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/8044155731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
This Sunday, Reverend Howe will share a message entitled, “The Blessings of Hospitality.” Come on Sunday, and listen to an inspiring, uplifting message about the true meaning of hospitality. Dan DeWalt will play on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: “Lord, help me be kind. Don’t let me be so absorbed in my thoughts and plans that I rush through the day unaware of others. Help me remember that people are more important than my list of things to do. Remind me, Lord, to have time for others just as You always have time for me.” Amen. (Carolyn Herrmann)
The Gospel reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke, chapter 14, verses 1, 7-14. “Humility and Hospitality”: “One Sabbath Jesus went to eat a meal at the home of one of the leading Pharisees; and people were watching Jesus closely. Jesus noticed how some of the guests were choosing the best places, so he told this parable to all of them: “When someone invites you to a wedding feast, do not sit down in the best place. It could happen that someone more important than you was invited, and your host, who invited both of you, would have to come and say to you, 'Let him have this place.' Then you would be embarrassed and have to sit in the lowest place. Instead, when you are invited, go and sit in the lowest place, so that your host will come to you and say, 'Come on up, my friend, to a better place.' This will bring you honor in the presence of all the other guests. For those who make themselves great will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be made great.” Then Jesus said to his host, “When you give a lunch or a dinner, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or your rich neighbors – for they will invite you back, and in this way, you will be paid for what you did. When you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, and the blind; and you will be blessed, because they are not able to pay you back. God will repay you on the day the good people rise from death.” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: On Aug, 27 at 2 p.m., clean out the shed for the Sept. 3 tag sale. Cookout at Pastor Sue’s house, after worship on Aug. 28. Tag Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 3 (set-up at 2 p.m. Sept. 2). Tables are available for sellers and crafters, $25. Call church office at 802-254-1234 and leave a message. Doug Reed’s Memorial Service is Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. The next combined FBC/FUMC leadership meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. Advent Saturday breakfasts starting Nov. 26.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Congregational Church
There will be no worship service at 880 Western Avenue this Sunday. Instead, the congregation will join four other area churches for a Union Service at Centre Congregational Church at 10 a.m. The service will also be live-streamed on Facebook.
Contact First Congregational Church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
Everyone is invited on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. to an Open House in the Rectory Yard introducing the “Building Hope for the Earth” project. Come and see what St. Michael’s is planning for its roof, solar and energy transformation project. There will be interactive information stations; food, conversation and inspiration; and a mystery raffle. There will be a brief prayer and speaker at 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday Sept. 11, programs for children and youth will begin. Come at 9:15 a.m. for food, games and registration prior to 10 a.m. when new classes begin in Godly Play (ages 3 – 10) or Holy Mayhem (grades 5 – 8). Also, the “Confirmation Conversations” class for high school youth will begin with lunch after church on Sept. 11.
This fall Rector Mary Lindquist will offer a six-session class in “Exploring the Episcopal Church.” For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the Church website at smichaelsvermont.org or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext 104.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., also live streamed on the church Facebook page. Message: “That Ego Thing.” Wednesday N.A. and A.A. (women) at 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m., Tai Chi – spiritual movement (all are welcome), and choir at 10:15 a.m.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
The schedule for the coming week is as follows: Monday through Thursday, Morning Meditation from 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); first and third Saturdays, Meditation & Conversation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); third Saturday, Poetry Gathering from 7 to 8 pm (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation, 9 a.m. to noon (hybrid).
Cheryl Wilfong will present an upcoming class, Awareness Games: Playing With Your Mind to Create Joy, on Sept. 11, 18 and 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This class offers instruction to shift attention to the awareness that is closer than close, always here and now, and accompanied by a feeling of happiness. Drop-ins welcome.
For more information about retreats and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org. To get the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter at http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship with sister congregations on Sunday morning in a union service hosted by Centre Congregational Church, UCC in Brattleboro. The service is at 10 a.m. Worship will resume in the Dummerston Church sanctuary on Sept. 4 with an End of Summer Hymn Sing.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
There will be no service at Guilford Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 28. Instead there will be a union service hosted by Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro.
Jamaica
Community Church
The Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Marlboro
Meeting House
Everyone is welcome to join in this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for morning worship. Pastor Matthew Deen will return to the pulpit. The Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28.