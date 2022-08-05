Bellows Falls
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls, 9 Church St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pulpit Supply Pastor this week is the Rev. Rubin Jennings. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. presents “Songs of Hope” on Sunday, 10 to 11 a.m. Join in person to sing about hope in challenging times. Ten hymns and songs, spanning over two centuries, will be led by a host of singers and instrumentalists. Special guests include Jim Levinson and the Noonday Singers, Lakshmi Dasari, and Bill Ballard. Light refreshments are served afterward. Attendees must state that they are vaccinated and free of COVID symptoms and wear masks while singing. Go to www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join online. For more information, see www. ascvt.org/services/songs-of-hope-old-new/.
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds its worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will be lead the service this Sunday. His sermon, titled “Living Into the Promise,” is based on Hebrews 11:1-3, 10-20 and will focus on Dietrich Bonhoeffer's perspectives on that text and on Communion, the sacred meal that we share. One of the church's Deacons, April Harkness, will read the scripture. Kate Weeks will deliver the children's message. Teddy Martin, a pianist and member of the congregation, will offer his music at various points during the service.
Centre Church sponsors several programs and activities to which the public is invited:
Book Study a discussion series based on the theology of Dietrich Bonheoffer. The relevant text is Bonhoeffer, Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy by Eric Metaxas and can be purchased at the church.
Womanspirit is a book group for women that meets in person and has begun reading and discussing "Fascism: A Warning" by Madeleine Albright.
Sunday Spirit Book Discussion meets in person and is currently reading and discussing "Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard.
In addition and in cooperation with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Loaves and Fishes provides at least 400 meals a week for those in the community who are in need of food. Carry Me Home, also sponsored in cooperation with St. Michael's, provides good used clothing at no cost for those in need. Volunteers for both programs are needed.
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com or visit the website, centechurchvt.org, or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/8044155731855.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person at 57 Putney Road. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Everyone is invited to worship this Sunday with our Beloved Community, the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. First Baptist Church and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m., with announcements, mission moments and a sharing of the peace. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday.
Reverend Andrews will share a message entitled, “Jesus Will Come Again – Will You Be Ready?” Come and listen to the importance of living your life so you will be prepared for Jesus’ return. Dan DeWalt will play on the Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Good morning, Lord! The light is bright, the love is warm, the hope is vital, your holiness and energy flow through me. Positive things will happen this day because of you. Thank you, Father. Amen
The Gospel reading on Sunday is from the Book of Luke, chapter 12, verses 32-40. “Jesus told his disciples, “Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father is pleased to give you the Kingdom. Sell all your belongings and give the money to the poor. Provide for yourselves purses that don’t wear out, and save your riches in heaven, where they will never decrease, because no thief can get to them, and no moth can destroy them. For your heart will always be where your riches are. Be ready for whatever comes, dressed for action and with your lamps lit, like servants who are waiting for their master to come back from a wedding feast. When he comes and knocks, they will open the door for him at once. How happy are those servants whose master finds them awake and ready when he returns! I tell you, he will take off his coat, have them sit down, and will wait on them. How happy they are if he finds them ready, even if he should come at midnight or even later! And you can be sure that if the owner of a house knew the time when the thief would come, he would not let the thief break into his house. And you, too, must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you are not expecting him.” (Good News Bible).
There will be a cookout at Pastor Sue’s house on Aug. 28 following the service. The next meeting of the First Baptist Council is Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. Combined FBC/FUMC is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship service this Sunday at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
One of the best-known teachings of Jesus’ is the Beatitudes, each starting with the phrase “Blessed are the ... ” The Rev. Audrey Walker will consider an addition to that list this week in her sermon titled, “Blessed are Those Who are Awake.” The Gospel reading will be Luke 12:32-40. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include the Bach prelude “Kyrie, Gott heiliger Geist,” “I’m Gonna Sit at the Welcome Table,” and “Grand Isle—I Sing a Song of the Saints of God.”
Contact the church by email at fccwb1770@gmail.com or by telephone at 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor hours are by appointment. Previous worship services are also available on YouTube and Brattleboro Community TV. Enter “Rev. Audrey Walker” in the search bar.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. Those attending in person must be vaccinated and wear a mask. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., has an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream. Nursery care is available at 10:15.
This fall, Sacred Ground circles in the dioceses of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will meet on Zoom, with an introductory meeting in early September. The circles are sponsored by the Diocese of Vermont's Anti-Racism Action Group, the Diocese of New Hampshire's Reconciliation Commission and the Diocese of Maine's Racial Justice Council. Those interested in participating should contact Franci Farnsworth (farnswor@middlebury.edu). Learn more about Sacred Ground and watch an invitational video at https://www.episcopalchurch.org/sacred-ground/.
Services during the week include:
Monday through Friday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., Morning Prayer on Zoom.
Wednesdays, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m., Centering Prayer service in the Mary Magdalen Chapel; noon to 12:30 p.m., a 30-minute liturgy of scripture, prayer, reflection on the saint of the day, and Eucharist in the Chapel.
Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., contemplative service in the chapel and on Zoom.
Saturdays, 8 a.m., Centering Prayer in the Chapel.
More information and links to the various Zoom services and programs are on the church website, smichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Jean Smith is our celebrant and Jeffrey Hiam our preacher for Sunday. Jean is one of St. Michael's Priest Associates and Jeffrey is currently studying for ordination to the priesthood at Virginia Seminary. Daily Mass is typically offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Ave., will offer in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., also live streamed on the church Facebook page. Message: “Peace… Be Alert.” On Wednesday 7 p.m., N.A. and A.A. (women) will meet. Call Jon about this week’s meditation time 978 828 4825.
Vermont Insight Meditation Center
Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in person and Zoom); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); First and Third Saturdays, Meditation and Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only); Third Saturday, Poetry Gathering, 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom only); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Paul Rodrigue, 10 to noon (in person and Zoom).
The group offers hybrid meditations online or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way. Check its COVID policy before attending in person at vermontinsight.org. To get the link to attend by Zoom, subscribe to the newsletter by visiting http://eepurl.com/bz6KC9.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
The Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will gather for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on Psalm 98. Refreshments will be shared after the service. All are welcome.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre will be preaching through the book of First Peter from the Bible. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Karen Lipinczyk. The children will begin in worship and be sung out to their program in the Houghton room with Lily and James.
The scripture this Sunday: Hebrews 11: 1-3, 8-16. Music under the direction Peter Amidon includes two Anthems: “Climbing High Mountains” traditional, arr. P. Amidon & “So Far From Home” words Thomas Mousin, music P. Amidon. The Hymns are: “Come to Me, O Weary Traveler” words Sylvia Dunstan, music William P. Rowan, “Here is My Home” Si Kahn, “Break Thou the Bread of Life, words Mary A. Lathbury, music William F. Sherwin & “I Will Guide Thee” traditional.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. as the bell in the steeple calls out to the community.
Pastor Pete is on vacation, Jeremy Schrauf will be the guest pastor for this Sunday. The message for this Sunday is “Do Our Values Align With Those of Jesus?” and the Scripture will be Luke 12:32-34. The Children’s story will be “What is a treasure?”
If you would like to meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon; and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., during which time donations can be left for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry.
Marlboro
Meeting House
Join in this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Marlboro Meeting House for morning worship. Pastor Mathew Deen will lead the service, which will center on which will focus on Isaiah 1:10-20, a passage that challenges us to reflect on our allegiances and invites us to stand with God alongside the oppressed. Holy Communion will be celebrated. All are welcome. Immediately following the service, everyone is invited downstairs for refreshments and fellowship. Marlboro Meeting House is located one half mile from Route 9 on South Road. For more information, email marlboromeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit marlboromeetinghouse.com.
Newfane
Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
The Rev. Dr. Lise Sparrow will lead worship with a sermon titled, “Things Not Seen.” The scripture readings are from Genesis 15:1-6 and Hebrews 11:1-3, 8-16. Hymns for the service are “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” and “Shall We Gather at the River.” The prelude “Dans les ruines d’une abbaye” by Gabriel Faure, the Offertory Anthem “Oceans” by Ligthelm, Houston & Crocker and the postlude “Let All the People Praise Thee” by Natalie Sleeth will be played by Mike Kelly, music director.
Missions for the month of August are Valley Cares and West River Habitat for Humanity. The calendar for this week includes: Monday at 7 p.m. Al-Anon meets in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the Trustees will meet, and on Thursday at 7 p.m. the Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus will present a concert at Newfane Church. Admission is free, donations accepted.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Wednesday from 8:30 – 3:00 and Thursday, from 8:30 – 1:00. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out the Facebook page.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church welcomes Pastor Don Hashem back for normal services at 10 a.m. at the church on the common, with wife Carmen Hashem playing the music. Call 802-365-4321 for more information.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoke Parish
The Wardsboro Yoked Parish is holding its Sunday service at the Congregational Church on Cobb Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Services start at 9 a.m. and will continue through Aug. 28. Communion is served on the first Sunday of August.