Bellows Falls
First Baptist Church
This Sunday First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will again feature Pastor Will Fisher, with the message, "Journey to Joy," beginning at 10 a.m.
"But the angel said to them, 'Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great Joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord,'" (Luke 2:10-11). But what exactly is "joy," and is it different from happiness? Is joy only reserved for a select few, or is it obtainable for all that seek it? If it is obtainable, is it sustainable, or does it fade away over time? Join in this Sunday to consider these questions and more. The congregation will also be lighting the "Joy" Advent Candle, also known as the "Shepherd Candle." This third candle of Advent reflects the joy that comes through Jesus' birth and the salvation He brings.
For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill St., is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church
This Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will focus on the theme, "A Search for Wonder in the Darkness," with the Rev. Telos Whitfield. When we are facing challenges, it can feel like wandering in the darkness, but there is Wonder to be found all around us. We will embark on this search together - finding hope and wonder here in our own dear community
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday at 193 Main St. and online.
This Sunday is the third Sunday in Advent. A parishioner, Judy Palmer, will welcome all those in attendance and will highlight concerns that we share in our parish. Sue Rowell and Nan Mann will light the Advent Wreath Candle of Joy. Our pastor, the Reverend Dr. Scott Couper, will continue the Advent series with a sermon entitled, “ A Mother's Teachings” Ms. Palmer will read the scripture for the morning which is Luke 1:46-55. Later in the service she will also offer the Prayers of the People.
Priscilla Svec will provide a message for children attending the service in church and online.
The music offered in this service is very rich, expressing organist Mary's joy in anticipation of the birth of Christ. It will include: Favorite hymns, “My Heart Sings Out with Joyful Praise” and “My Soul Gives Glory to my God.” Prelude, “Come, Savior of the Gentiles” by J.S. Bach and Joseph Dearest – a 14th century carol. Anthem, “People, Look East” – a traditional French carol. Offertory, “Every Valley.” Postlude, Gigue on “In Dulci Jubilo.”
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org, or find the church at Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook group Https://facebook,com/groups/80442531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this weekend for the Third Sunday in Advent as First United Methodist and First Baptist light the Candle of Peace.
Located at 18 Town Crier Drive, First Baptist and First United Methodist share worship service every Sunday at 18 Town Crier Drive, with the Revs. Suzanne Andrews and Ralph Howe presiding. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. The congregations have formed the Center for Story, Spirit & Justice; the website is Belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Sue’s sermon, “Peace on Earth” will fill the congregation with the inspiring knowledge that Jesus is indeed, “The Prince of Peace.” Come and listen to the message from the imprisoned John the Baptist, asking if Jesus is the “One” the people have been waiting for, and marvel at Jesus’ answer. Jazz artist Dan DeWalt will perform on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, this week I light the Candle of Peace on my Advent wreath to remind me of the Peace that Jesus brings into the world. As the star of Bethlehem guided the Wisemen, so to the manger of the Christ Child, guide me, Lord. May I keep my eyes on the road of faith that leads to the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is from the Book of Matthew, Chapter 11, verses 2-11 entitled, “The Messengers from John the Baptist.” “When John the Baptist heard in prison about the things that Christ was doing, he sent some of his disciples to him. ‘Tell us,’They asked Jesus, ‘are you the one John said was going to come, or should we expect someone else?’ Jesus answered, ‘Go back and tell John what you are hearing and seeing: the blind can see, the lame can walk, those who suffer from dreaded skin diseases are made clean, the deaf hear, the dead are brought back to life, and the Good News is preached to the poor. How happy are those who have no doubts about me!’ While John’s disciples were leaving, Jesus spoke about him to the crowds: ‘When you went out to John in the desert, what did you expect to see? A blade of grass bending in the wind? What did you go out to see? A man dressed up in fancy clothes? People who dress like that live in palaces! Tell me, what did you go out to see? A prophet? Yes, indeed, but you saw much more than a prophet. For John is the one of whom the scripture says: ‘God said I will send my messenger ahead of you to open the way for you.’ I assure you that John the Baptist is greater than anyone who has ever lived. But the one who is least in the Kingdom of heaven is greater than John.’” (Good News Bible).
Announcements: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. There will be no Christmas Day service. Bible Study on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. Join in for a home-made dinner and the study of the Book of Luke. The Beloved Community will begin workshops on Jan. 14. Pastor Sue will offer a beginners’ Sacred Dance and Gentle Exercise Class at 11 a.m. All ages welcome. Pastor Ralph will teach a 10-session, two-hour program on “Active Non-Violence,” after the dance class. Both classes will be held at the church.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational
Join in with First Congregational Church this Sunday at 10 a.m. For this third week of Advent, the congregation will light the candle of Joy, and Deacon Dan Sontag will share a message. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include Beethoven’s “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” and “Yuletide Joyeux.” The choir, under the direction of Steve Rice, will sing Peter Amidon’s arrangement of “Shout for Joy.”
Also this Sunday, the church will host “Tuba Christmas,” a unique and fun celebration of the music of the Christmas season. The concert/sing-along starts at 3 p.m. Admission is free.
The church is located at 880 Western Ave. The office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is meeting for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 16 Bradley Ave. holds an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music every Sunday. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available during the 10:15 service. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream.
Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals continue on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. Kids ages 7 – 18 will run through roles and work on narration. All kids, toddlers through high school, from the community are welcome to participate in the pageant. Join St. Michael’s Christmas Eve pageant and help bring the Nativity to life. Email Annie Landenberger at verbatimvt@gmail.com with any questions.
This Sunday at 4 p.m., St. Michael’s celebrates the Festival of Lessons & Carols when the church is filled with greens, candles and the spirit of Advent. This year, the choir shares music of traditional carol composers and of new works. All are welcome at the service and the following reception.
Advent and Christmas schedule (all livestreamed except for 8 a.m. Jan. 1):
Dec. 11: Third Sunday of Advent, 4 p.m. Advent lessons and carols (reception following).
Dec. 18: Fourth Sunday of Advent.
Dec. 24: Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, 4 p.m.; Festival Candlelight Christmas Eve Service with Holy Eucharist, 8 p.m.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.
Jan. 1: Holy Eucharist, 8 a.m.; Christmas lessons and carols, 10:15 a.m. (no Eucharist).
For more information about any of these programs, see the eNews or The Guardian on the church website at www.stmichaels-vt.org/ or contact the Church office at 802-254-6048, ext. 104. The office is open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church
St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1075) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
Daily Masses are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confessions are on Tuesdays and Thursdays after the 5:15 p.m. Mass, Fridays after the 9 a.m. Mass, First Saturdays after the 9 a.m. Mass and every Saturday from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email: stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) at 161 Western Ave., offers Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. For the third Sunday in Advent the message is, “Showing Up.” Wednesday at 7 p.m. is NA and AA (women); Thursday, Tai Chi at 9 a.m. and choir at 10:15 a.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. Bible discussion/meditation with Pastor Jon; 12:30 p.m.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule for the coming week:
Sunday Meditation and Talk from 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid), with Claire Stanley; Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Saturday day-long retreat on Right Mindfulness with Mary Aubry: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (hybrid)
For more information about retreats, classes, and events, visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Dummerston
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together on Sunday at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha, along with the choir with the Rev. Larrimore Crockett directing. Children and youth are encouraged to join their families in worship, then will move down to Sunday school led by Billie Slade after a children's message. The scripture this week is Matthew 1.18-2.15, the story of the wise men and Herod. We will light candles for the third Sunday in Advent and celebrate Bell Sunday. Bring your bells of any kind (school bells, jingle bells, sleigh bells) and we will let them ring in our opening him in joyous cacophony to celebrate the season. If you do not have any, there will be plenty available. Refreshments will be served after the service.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Robert McIntyre is lighting the Advent candles and preaching Christmas sermons. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church this Sunday for an onsite and live streaming worship service beginning at 10 a.m. on the Third Sunday of Advent. The Rev. Elisa Lucozzi will preach a sermon titled, “Do Not Be Afraid: Joy Down in My Heart.”
The choir led by Peter Amidon will sing two anthems: “This Joy that I Have” by Shirley Caesar, arr. P. Amidon and “I Still Have Joy” by Danny McCrimmon & Joseph Calvin Jackson, arr. P. Amidon. The Hymns are: “The Angel Gabriel,” “Gentle Joseph, Joseph Dear” and “Joy to the World.” The children will begin in worship and be sung out to morning program with Lily and James.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m. The bell in the steeple calls out to the community, both members and visitors, to come and worship.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
Newfane
First Congregational
First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for worship on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com/.
Pastor Matthew Deen will lead worship with a sermon titled, “The darkness of the womb.” The scripture reading is from Luke 1:46-55. Hymns for the service are “Angels, from the Realm of Glory” and “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.” The Prelude “Mary, Did You Know?” by Buddy Greene, will be sung by Mike Kelly. The offertory “In Silence We Wait,” by Lloyd Larson and the Postlude “Tell Out, My Soul” by Walter Greatorex will be played by music director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Fuel Assistance and the Christmas Fund for Veterans of the Cross. The calendar for the week begins with Christmas Caroling this Sunday afternoon. Interested singers should meet at the church at 3 p.m. On Monday, Al-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at noon, Ladies Aid will hold an Annual Holiday Potluck lunch. Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Trustees will meet in Fellowship Hall. On Thursday, bells and choir will practice at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours this week are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meeting (Quaker) community is gathering in person at The Meetinghouse, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (child care available at 10:30). An online worship option is available at 10:30 a.m. On the third Sunday of every month the group will hold one worship time at 9 a.m., in person and on Zoom, with child care available. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers and a sermon by the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the schedule and recordings of the services. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information, leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Yoked Parish
Wardsboro Yoked Parish has moved the 9 a.m. Sunday worship services to the Methodist Church, 122 Main St. Church services will continue there every Sunday until the last Sunday in February 2023. Communion is served as always on the first Sunday of the month and a coffee/fellowship hour is planned on the last Sunday of the month.
Winchester, N.H.
Grace Christian Fellowship
Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. The sanctuary will be lit with white lights and candles to set the celebration mood. Traditional Christmas hymns and contemporary music will be provided as well as a special guest for the evening. For more information, call the church office at 603-239-7441 or Pastor Matthew Worrall at 603-355-7014.