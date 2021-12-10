Bellows Fall
Immanuel Episcopal Church
Church services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered in person at 20 Church St. and via Zoom. During Advent, Sunday service with Eucharist will be held at 10 a.m. Masks are required. To access the Zoom connection visit the church website, www.immanuelepiscopal.net/ or email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church
Could it be that we are only weeks away from Christmas? Amazing! Many hearts are brimming with joy just thinking about it. Perhaps this year more than ever we need that sense of pure joy. When times are the toughest, the joy that comes from believing in Jesus not only soothes us but nourishes and enlightens us. Join in this Sunday as First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls lights the Advent Candle of Joy. The title of Sunday’s sermon is “Rejoice!” Worship service begins at 10 a.m.
Contact Pastors Steven and Terri at 802-275-8879. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Brattleboro
Centre Congregational Church
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. At this time the service will be available only on Zoom. For support in accessing the service, call the church office at 802-254-4730 any weekday, e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the website at centrechurchvt.org, or the Friends of Centre Congregational Church Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/894415731855 .
In the church calendar this particular Sunday is known as Gaudete Sunday. Historically, it has been an occasion for celebration and joy in the midst of the Advent Season. In keeping with this tradition, the McCarty Family (Bill and Carlene) will light a pink candle in the Advent Wreath and will read the liturgy emphasizing, as it does, great joy. Consistent with the joyful theme for the morning the hymns will be “My Heart Sings Out with Joyful Praise” and “My Soul Gives Glory to My God.”
The sermon will be “Where In the World Do We Find Joy These Days?” and will be offered by Matt Deen, a recent graduate of Union Theological Seminary and a candidate for the ministry “under care” at Centre Church. Holly Kennedy will read the scripture which is Luke 1:46-55 and will offer the Prayers of the People.
Centre Church is supporting several organizations that are helping to meet the anticipated needs of the Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive soon. Loaves and Fishes, which ordinarily provides about 400 meals a week for members of the community, is making special plans to provide meals for the first days that the Afghan refugees are here. Carry Me Home, which has in the past sent clothing for Syrians reaching the shores of Greece, is gathering clothing to offer to the Afghans as they confront the cold Vermont winter. Volunteers are always welcome.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 57 Putney Road, offers church services on Zoom. Sunday services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.csbrattleboro.org.
First Baptist Church
Join in worship this Third Sunday of Advent at First Baptist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, as the congregation lights the candle of Hope, Joy and Peace and awaits the coming of Lord, Jesus Christ; anticipating Christmas Eve. The service will be from 11 a.m. to noon with the Revs. Ralph Howe and Suzanne Andrews presiding.
The Christmas Eve service will be on December 24 at 5 p.m.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, may I find peace by trusting in Your infinite love. And help me to love You more and more each day. Praising you for the Peace you offer through Jesus Christ. Amen
This Sunday the congregation will listen to the message from the Book of Luke, Chapter 1, verses Luke 1:39-56. “Soon afterward Mary got ready and hurried off to a town in the hill country of Judea. She went into Zechariah's house and greeted Elizabeth. When Elizabeth heard Mary's greeting, the baby moved within her. Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit and said in a loud voice, ‘You are the most blessed of all women, and blessed is the child you will bear! Why should this great thing happen to me, that my Lord's mother comes to visit me? For as soon as I heard your greeting, the baby within me jumped with gladness. How happy you are to believe that the Lord’s message to you will come true!’ Mary said, ‘My heart praises the Lord; my soul is glad because of God my Savior, for he has remembered me, his lowly servant! From now on all people will call me happy, because of the great things the Mighty God has done for me. His name is Holy; from one generation to another he shows mercy to those who honor him. He has stretched out his mighty arm and scattered the proud with all their plans. He has brought down mighty kings from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly. He has filled the hungry with good things, and sent the rich away with empty hands. He has kept the promise he made to our ancestors, and has come to the help of his servant Israel. He has remembered to show mercy to Abraham and to all his descendants forever!’ Mary stayed about three months with Elizabeth and then went back home.” (Good News Bible).
Pastor Sue’s sermon is entitled, “Prince of Peace.” Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano during the service.
The adult Bible Study has been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-9566.
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The congregation will receive Holy Communion of bread only at this time. The 10:15 service includes music by the St. Michael’s Choir and nursery care is available. Vimeo service is available at 10:15 a.m. at www.stmichaelsvermont.org, or later in the livestream archive section of the website, or on BCTV channel 8 at 2 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
St. Michael’s is preparing for the traditional Advent services including Advent Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. this Sunday, and “The Longest Night” at 4 p.m. next Sunday, Dec. 19. Both of these services will be livestreamed and will be available later in the livestream archive section of the Church’s website.
All the weekly announcements and links to all Sunday services and church events are also found in the eNews block on the church website.
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish
St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 47 Walnut St., offers Weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also live streamed) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Daily Mass is offered Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m., Thursdays at 5:15 p.m., and Fridays at 9 a.m. Confession is Saturdays at 2:45 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email parish@stmichaelvt.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) reconciling in Christ congregation, offers in-person worship at 9:30 a.m Sunday at 161 Western Ave., and also live streamed on Facebook. Message this week: "This Mind or That Mind." Tai Chi is offered Wednesday at 9 a.m.; the choir meets Thursday at 10 a.m.; and a discussion/meditation program is offered Saturday at 9 a.m.
East Dover
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, will hold worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Robert McIntyre is preaching Advent sermons leading up to Christmas. The Christmas Eve Service begins at 7 p.m. and will include candle lighting at the end. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information call 802-348-6366 or visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org.
Grafton
Community Church
Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
Guilford
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for the third Sunday of Advent at Guilford Community Church. The focus is on that unlikely place the Love Incarnate was born – a stable, through the worship series “The Inn: Housing the Holy.” Readings for this service will include Baruch 5: 1-5 and Philippians 1: 3-11. The sermon by Pastor Lucozzi is entitled, “A Place at The Table.” Music under the direction of Andy Davis includes two musical pieces written especially for this worship series “Hope Waits for Us At Advent’ and “Make of My Heart a Stable” both by composer Amanda Udis-Kessler. Anthems for this Sunday are “This Joy That I Have” from Resistance Revival Chorus, and “I Still Have Joy” arr. Peter Amidon. The Hymns for this Sunday include, “Come Thou Long-Expected Jesus,” “Lift Up Your Heads, O Mighty Gates” and “What Child Is This, who, Laid to Rest.”
Worship is in person and streaming live at 10 a.m. Those attending in person should be vaccinated and wear masks.
Jamaica
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church welcomes all on Sundays at 11 a.m. Pastor Pete’s message this Sunday is “The Joy of Knowing Jesus Christ.” Scriptures will be Phil. 3:4b-9. The Children’s story will be “The Best Part of Christmas.”
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wedneday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations for the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket.
Newfane
First Congregational Church
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on the Third Sunday of Advent. Masks are required. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available online after the service concludes. Go to newfanechurch.com/. Click on Ministry, and Audio Links to listen.
Worship will be led by the Rev. Rob Hamm. His sermon is titled “How Much is Enough.” The scripture readings are from Isaiah 12:2-6 and Luke 3:7-18. Hymns for the service are “Lift Up Your Heads, Ye Mighty Gates” and “What Child is This.” The prelude “Gabriels Message,” the offering anthem “On Christmas Day” by Norman Frerking and the postlude “Joy to the World/Unspeakable Joy” by Chris Tomlin will be played by Music Director, Mike Kelly.
Missions for the month of December are SEVCA Heat Assistance and the Veterans of the Cross Christmas Fund. The church continues to collect food for the Townshend Food Shelf; donations may be left in the baskets in the Narthex. For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Putney
Quaker
The Putney Friends Meetinghouse (Quaker) is open for worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday (Childcare available at 10:30 a.m.). Putney Friends also offers worship online for those not vaccinated, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. To join in using the Zoom platform, email clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org. For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
Townshend
Townshend Church
The Townshend Church on the common meets at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Don Hashem delivers the message and his wife Carmen plays the music. All are welcome to join in. For more information, call 802-365-4321.
Walpole, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
St. John’s Episcopal Church holds services most Sundays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service includes music played by the church organist, readings from the Bible, prayers, and a sermon by the the Rev. Duncan Hilton. Check the website at stjohnswalpole.org for the latest schedule of services at St. John’s as well as the national and state offerings. You can also access recordings of the services from the website for viewing at later times. There are discussion forums after the services. For more information leave a message at 603-756-4533, or email pastor@stjohnswalpole.org.
Walpole Unitarian Church
Church services have resumed at the Walpole Unitarian Church for those fully vaccinated. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets.
Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice, and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit https://walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Wardsboro
Methodist Church
Wardsboro Methodist Church at 122 Main Street has reopened for Sunday worship. Everyone is welcome to the 9 a.m. service. The remaining Advent schedule for the Wardsboro Yoked Parish is as follows: Dec. 12, Third Sunday of Advent; Dec. 19, Fourth Sunday of Advent; Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m.; no worship service on Christmas Day.
Contact Pastor Pete Carlson with any questions or comments at 802-874-4181, or at carlsonpw56@gmail.com .
West Brattleboro
First Congregational Church
Join in this Sunday at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 880 Western Ave. The Rev Audrey Walker’s sermon is “Preparing for Christmas” based on scriptures Luke3:1-18. Lisa Provatas, organist will play “See Amid the Winter’s Snow” by Anthony Giamanco for Prelude. Offertory will be “God Rest you Merry,Gentlemen” by Mark Hayes. Postlude will be “Prelude in C Major” by Johann Sebastian Bach and “Postlude on “Joy to the World” by Matthew McConnell.
The church’s website is www.firstcongregationalwb.org and email is fccwb1770@gmail.com. Telephone is 802-254-9767. The office is open Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and by appointment. Pastor hours are by appointment.
Missions: The Christmas Fund. There is an on-going collection of canned fruit and vegetables, soups, tuna fish, peanut butter and pasta for the local food shelf.
Quaker
West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group is now meeting outdoors for unprogrammed worship, Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. during fair weather, and via Zoom if the weather is inclement. For information on how to join in, send an email request to WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com prior to Sunday.
Westminster
First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church, 3470 US Route 5, will offer in person or Zoom services this Sunday at 10 a.m. Join in at the church with your mask or email westminstercongoline@gmail.com for a Zoom link. Advent is being celebrated.